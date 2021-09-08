Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Air traffic control campaigners step up demands to save Highlands and islands jobs

By Andy Philip
September 8, 2021, 5:35 pm Updated: September 8, 2021, 5:41 pm
Air traffic control jobs could be centralised in Inverness.
Communities have joined forces with politicians and trade unions to demand the SNP Government listens to concerns about the future of airport jobs.

They sent a joint letter to Nicola Sturgeon’s administration after complaining they were not getting answers from the transport minister about proposals for air traffic control.

Politicians in Ms Sturgeon’s own party are among those raising concerns about government-owned Highlands and Islands Airport’s plans to centralise posts in Inverness.

The Prospect union estimated £1.5million in direct employment will be removed from local economies.

An impact assessment for HIAL earlier this year estimated the centralising plan would cut the equivalent of 48 full-time jobs in the rural airports.

It affects Sumburgh, Stornoway, Dundee and Kirkwall. Benbecula and Wick are also covered by proposed changes.

Plans ‘baffled’ local communities

Among the signatories to the letter are SNP MSPs Emma Roddick and Alasdair Allan, along with Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil.

Conservatives, Lib Dems and Labour members backed the call, joined by the leaders of Shetland, Orkney and Western Isles councils.

David Avery, Prospect negotiator, said: “The Scottish Government has a duty to listen to the communities affected by this change.

“Ministers must meet with us as soon as possible so that they we can get on with finding the best way to reform air traffic controls in the Highlands and Islands without causing economic damage.”

Sumburgh airport in Shetland.

Responding to campaigners before the letter was sent, the Scottish Government said: “The decision to modernise air traffic control will ensure that air services can continue in the future.

“The option chosen by HIAL in 2018 will improve resilience, safety and reliability of services.  It remains the case that no alternative has been proposed that addresses the issues that the ATMS programme aims to resolve.

“HIAL continues to engage with its staff, unions, airline customers and other interested parties as the programme is implemented.”

