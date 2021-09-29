Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021 Show Links
Politics / Scottish politics

First Minister’s Christmas fears as retailers warn of festive shortages

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has voiced her "very real concerns" about Christmas being disrupted by the current HGV, labour and fuel crises.
By Paul Malik
September 29, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: September 29, 2021, 2:19 pm
Photo of Paul Malik
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in Dundee on Wednesday.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has voiced her “very real concerns” about Christmas being disrupted by the current HGV, labour and fuel crises.

Ms Sturgeon was in Dundee on Wednesday morning for an announcement on 2,000 new jobs for Social Security Scotland, the “bulk” of which will be situated in the city.

Her comments on Christmas come after a weekend of disruption at petrol stations across the country, as people queued for hours to fill their cars.

A shortage in HGV drivers has been blamed and British Army soldiers will begin training to help deliver fuel supplies as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was making preparations to deal with potential problems until “Christmas and beyond”.

Fuel tankers at the Petroineos Grangemouth Refinery.
Fuel tankers at the Petroineos Grangemouth Refinery.

The prime minister said the situation on the filling station forecourts is “stabilising” as he urged motorists to go about their business in the normal way, while Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng denied the scenario had been a “crisis”.

Christmas disruption

Asked by this paper about her concerns of Christmas disruption, Ms Sturgeon said: “We’ve got a very difficult winter ahead, because of Covid and the decisions we still have to take to keep the economy open.

“There are very real concerns about supply chains, about the ability to get food and other products flowing to where they need to be.

Nicola Sturgeon toured the Social Security Scotland building in Dundee.
Nicola Sturgeon toured the Social Security Scotland building in Dundee.

“That raises concerns about the period ahead generally and obviously as we get to this time of year, people start to think about Christmas.

“The Scottish Government will do everything we can on the Covid front, on every front, to make sure Christmas is as normal and enjoyable for people as is possible.

“But the UK Government is in the lead in sorting out these problems so not that just Christmas isn’t disrupted, but we don’t have Brexit-caused disruption, over a winter when we’re already dealing with real and very big challenges.”

Warnings

Fashion retailer Next has said it could not guarantee a normal Christmas service and said it was likely to to experience “some degradation” as the festive season approached without a relaxation of the immigration rules.

Drivers are being warned that fuel prices could reach record levels even if the current crisis ends.

The RAC said average prices may hit 143p per litre for petrol and 145p per litre for diesel in the next few weeks.

That is up from the current level of 135p per litre for petrol and 138p per litre for diesel.

The highest average price for petrol is 142p per litre, which was recorded in April 2012.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal