Shocking child neglect in Perth and Kinross sparks call for public to report concerns

A shocking child neglect case in rural Perth and Kinross has led to fresh calls for members of the public to listen to their “gut” instincts and report any concerns they have about the welfare of youngsters.

The plea from Alan Small, chairman of Child Protection Committees Scotland (CPCScotland), follows revelations this week about a youngster known as “Child B”.

We reported that the life of the four-year-old was only saved after a horrified member of the public alerted police to their “deathly” pale complexion.

Officers immediately responded and the youngster was admitted to hospital for urgent treatment, including a blood transfusion.

The pre-school child was found to be suffering from severe anaemia, an extensive headlice infection and teeth which were decayed and described as “stumps”.

In the wake of the case, Mr Small told the public: “If you see something that doesn’t seem right for a child or your gut tells you that something is wrong, you shouldn’t ignore it, you should take action and seek help for that child.”

‘Serious questions to answer’

Peter Barrett, Liberal Democrat local government spokesman and a Perth and Kinross councillor, said: “This is an extremely alarming case that has left officials with serious questions to answer.”

A review found that a “catalogue of concerns” had been raised about the family of the youngster, including to social workers and so-called “named persons” in the Perth and Kinross local authority area.

However, the report said it had been “insufficient to prevent the health crisis for Child B which may have, without intervention, been fatal”.

Mr Barrett said: “Scotland needs a child protection system that is robust and well resourced to ensure that children are properly protected and don’t fall through the gaps.

“In particular there have been concerns identified around inter-agency communication and how rural living affected the handling of this case.

“If we are to avoid similar cases in the future, child protection services will need to demonstrate that these lessons have been learned.”

Mr Small said cases of extreme child neglect were “both tragic and horrific but thankfully rare”.

The chairman of CPCScotland, the national forum for local child welfare authorities, said: “Behind the scenes huge efforts are made by all agencies involved in child protection to make sure that children are kept safe from harm, however working with children, young people and their families can be highly complex.

‘Tragic and horrific but thankfully rare’

“Occasionally, and for many reasons, a child is not protected from harm or abuse in the way that we’d all want them to be.

“When tragic cases of child neglect or abuse do happen, it’s essential that all services involved learn the vital lessons which may prevent such cases from happening again.

“CPCScotland are pleased that Perth and Kinross child protection committee carried out this review to ensure that learning is shared not only in Perth and Kinross but across Scotland.”

Mr Small added: “When it comes to protecting children from abuse or neglect, CPCScotland urges all members of the public take action if they are worried about a child’s welfare.

“By calling your local council’s child protection team or the police, you might just prevent that child from enduring further harm.

“At CPCScotland our mantra is that it’s always better to say something than do nothing.”