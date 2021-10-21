Demand for ‘urgent’ answers on future of Fort George and Kinloss Barracks

The Scottish Government has warned UK defence chiefs that any accelerated move to withdraw the Army from Fort George and Kinloss Barracks would demonstrate a “complete disregard” for local communities in the north.

The SNP administration told the UK Government to “urgently clarify” its proposals for Scottish bases amid reports that 1,700 soldiers could be axed.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) was also urged to consult the Holyrood government before finalising any plans, and to outline what support would be offered to local communities to soften the “damaging” economic and social blow.

Fresh doubts were cast over the future of Scottish bases after The Sunday Times reported that the Army wants to speed up plans to shut Fort George, as well as the Glencorse and Redford barracks in the Edinburgh area.

It was announced in 2016 that the historic Fort George, near Ardersier, would close as an active barracks in 2032, but there have long been fears that the shut-down could be fast-tracked.

The former RAF Kinloss base in Moray was closed in 2011 and subsequently transformed into an Army barracks, with the arrival of the 39 Engineer Regiment.

However, the future of the site has also been plunged into doubt once again after suggestions the battalion could now move back south.

‘Damaging impact’

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Any acceleration of base closures by the UK Government demonstrates a complete disregard for the significant economic and social impact on local communities.

“While this is a reserved matter, given the potentially damaging impact for Scotland we would expect the UK Government to consult with us fully before finalising plans.

“We call on the UK Government to urgently clarify their position and the timeframe for base closures, including outlining what support they will provide to help mitigate community impact.”

The Army has said: “In the spring it was announced in parliament that the Army would be restructured to meet future threats as we implement the outcomes of the integrated review.

“The plans for structural reform are not yet finalised so speculation at this stage is unhelpful and misleading.”

We revealed last year that the MoD had asked for almost 100 hectares at Fort George, including training pitches used by Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC, to be earmarked for a “mixed use” scheme in an update to Highland Council’s Inner Moray Firth Local Development Plan.

Private memos showed that one MoD official speculated that Fort George would “probably lend itself to being subdivided into a hotel and serviced apartments aimed at the American/Asian market which could link in very easily to Inverness Airport and the Castle Stuart golf course plus other local attractions such as Brodie Castle and the distillery trail”.

Last year, we also revealed communications which showed that defence chiefs questioned whether Kinloss Barracks could become the new home of the famous Black Watch battalion, also known as 3 SCOTS, which is currently based at Fort George.

Military chiefs have previously stated that the Black Watch would move to another base in Scotland when Fort George closes, and Leuchars in Fife has been considered by most to be the front-runner.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, a former Scots Guards officer and north-east MSP, signalled in November 2019 that a review of the decision to close Fort George could be carried out.

‘I’m determined to keep the pledge’

Speaking while on an election campaign visit to Aberdeenshire and Moray, he suggested that the future of the base could be influenced by his determination to meet a commitment to increase defence personnel in Scotland to 12,500 by 2020.

He said: “I’m determined to keep the pledge, of the 12,500 I think it is armed forces personnel in Scotland.

“I know it’s slightly delayed, it’s not on track and speed, but I’m determined to achieve that, which was a promise we made at the referendum.

“And so we’ve got to make sure we have right bases for troops, and whether or not that includes Fort George… Nothing is off the table, is how I would put it.”