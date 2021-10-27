Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ditching north-east carbon capture scheme a ‘serious mistake’

By Rachel Amery
October 27, 2021, 6:05 pm Updated: October 27, 2021, 6:29 pm
Michael Matheson, cabinet secretary for net zero

Boris Johnson is facing demands from the Scottish Government to reverse a decision not to invest in a “necessary” carbon capture project in Aberdeenshire.

Senior SNP politicians made the call a week after the UK Government rejected a funding bid for the Acorn project near Peterhead.

It aims to capture and store carbon dioxide underground to stop more emissions entering the atmosphere.

Scottish politicians say this project is vital if the north-east is to move away from a reliance on oil and gas towards renewable energy.

But the plan, called Acorn project, will now only be a “reserve” site behind similar schemes in Humberside and Wales.

Michael Matheson, the Scottish Government energy secretary, called it a “serious mistake” that must be overturned if the UK is to meet its climate change targets.

North-east ‘obvious’ place for investment

Speaking at Holyrood, Gillian Martin, SNP MSP for Aberdeenshire East, said theregion was the “obvious” location for such a project.

Gillian Martin, MSP for Aberdeenshire East

She added: “The UK Government’s decision not to invest in Acorn is a devastating blow to the economy of the north-east.

“They need to urgently reconsider their nonsensical decision on Acorn, and MSPs and our MP colleagues, regardless of their party, need to demand that happens.”

Her comments come only days before Glasgow is due to host the UN climate change conference, COP26 this weekend.

‘Serious mistake’ needs to be reversed

Mr Matheson said there is “no realistic route” to zero carbon emissions if this project does not go ahead.

He said: “This project is a necessity, not an option.

“That is why the UK Government’s decision is so astonishing and it shows a lack of ambition and commitment to tackling climate change.”

“This decision is a serious mistake and it needs to be reversed.

“The UK Government has leaned on the natural resources of the north-east of Scotland for many decades and it is only right to provide financial support for this.”

The UK Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy was approached for comment.

The Voice of the North: Rejecting the Scottish Cluster carbon capture bid is a colossal mistake

