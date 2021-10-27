Ditching north-east carbon capture scheme a ‘serious mistake’

Boris Johnson is facing demands from the Scottish Government to reverse a decision not to invest in a “necessary” carbon capture project in Aberdeenshire.

Senior SNP politicians made the call a week after the UK Government rejected a funding bid for the Acorn project near Peterhead.

It aims to capture and store carbon dioxide underground to stop more emissions entering the atmosphere.

Scottish politicians say this project is vital if the north-east is to move away from a reliance on oil and gas towards renewable energy.

But the plan, called Acorn project, will now only be a “reserve” site behind similar schemes in Humberside and Wales.

Michael Matheson, the Scottish Government energy secretary, called it a “serious mistake” that must be overturned if the UK is to meet its climate change targets.

North-east ‘obvious’ place for investment

Speaking at Holyrood, Gillian Martin, SNP MSP for Aberdeenshire East, said theregion was the “obvious” location for such a project.

She added: “The UK Government’s decision not to invest in Acorn is a devastating blow to the economy of the north-east.

“They need to urgently reconsider their nonsensical decision on Acorn, and MSPs and our MP colleagues, regardless of their party, need to demand that happens.”

Her comments come only days before Glasgow is due to host the UN climate change conference, COP26 this weekend.

‘Serious mistake’ needs to be reversed

Mr Matheson said there is “no realistic route” to zero carbon emissions if this project does not go ahead.

He said: “This project is a necessity, not an option.

“That is why the UK Government’s decision is so astonishing and it shows a lack of ambition and commitment to tackling climate change.”

“This decision is a serious mistake and it needs to be reversed.

“The UK Government has leaned on the natural resources of the north-east of Scotland for many decades and it is only right to provide financial support for this.”

The UK Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy was approached for comment.