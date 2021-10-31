Nicola Sturgeon urged to take action on drink spiking reports in Aberdeen

The first minister has been asked to explore “all available” avenues to tackle reports of drink spiking, after more allegations of attacks in Aberdeen.

It was revealed earlier this week that 15 people have reported being drugged in the city’s pubs and nightclubs since the beginning of September.

Concern has grow nationwide over a rise in spiking, with alleged incidents of drugging by injection.

Next week, Justice Secretary Keith Brown will meet hospitality trade figures and police to discuss how to tackle the “scourge of this horrific behaviour”.

Tess White, a north-east MSP, told Nicola Sturgeon she had been contacted by a university student who alleges she was spiked.

The Conservative politician asked the first minister to review whether the law sufficiently captures offences related to spiking.

She wants more support to venues and staff.

Ms White also asked the first minister to outline what action the Scottish Government, police and other agencies are taking to:

Prevent perpetrators from procuring substances that could be used for drink spiking or spiking by injection.

Collate data on spiking to better understand what is happening on the ground.

Improve conviction rates for offences related to spiking which have historically been very poor.

Encourage victims of spiking to report incidents to police.

Reports of spiking

In her letter, Ms White said: “Police Scotland confirmed this week that they are investigating 15 reports of spiking in Aberdeen in September and October, while many others no doubt remain undisclosed.

“The situation is so serious that women have mobilised to boycott night-time venues as part of the Girls Night In Campaign – including in Dundee and Aberdeen.

“Indeed, some women have elected to change how and where they socialise on a more permanent basis, while there have been reports of women wearing thick fabrics like denim to protect themselves from being injected if they do go out.”

NHS Grampian offered advice to the public this week after the unsettling reports came to light.

The reports include an Arbroath woman who claimed to have been spiked by injection at Alford Place nightclub Babylon in a widely shared tweet.

Another involved an Aberdeen University student named Emma, who spoke to the media earlier this month.

The reports prompted a group of students in Aberdeen to participate in a boycott of nightclubs and pubs on October 28.

Urgent round table

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “As the Scottish Government has made clear, more needs to be done to tackle the underlying root causes of these types of harmful behaviours predominantly carried out by men.

“This is why we have set up a Working Group on Misogyny to consider whether a specific offence to tackle misogyny is needed. The group, chaired by Baroness Helena Kennedy QC, will report in February next year.

“The Cabinet Secretary for Justice and Veterans will next week chair an urgent round table with relevant interests including justice agencies and representatives of the hospitality trade to discuss how best to achieve the right targeted and universal interventions to address the scourge of this horrific behaviour.”

‘Spiked’ with needles or in drinks

Assistant Chief Constable Judi Heaton, Police Scotland, said: “We continue to investigate a number of reports across the country from people who report having been ‘spiked’ either with a needle or in their drink.

“We are also aware of posts referring to spiking incidents circulating on social media.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and at this time we do not believe that these reports are linked.

“People should be able to go out for a night out without fear of being spiked. We are working with a range of partners, locally and nationally to ensure pubs and clubs are safe spaces for all. This includes working with licensees.

“Anyone who reports having their drink spiked or has been assaulted by whatever means, will be taken seriously. We would encourage anyone who believes they have had their drink spiked or been assaulted in this way to contact Police Scotland on 101 or in an emergency 999.”