COP26: Nicola Sturgeon calls on devolved governments to send a strong message to world leaders on climate change

Nicola Sturgeon says devolved governments, regions and cities all over the world need to send a strong message to world leaders by committing to meet climate change targets.

The first minister is calling on members of the Under2 Coalition to sign a new memorandum of understanding to refresh pledges to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees.

The Under2 Coalition, which Ms Sturgeon is European co-chair of, was set up six years ago to ensure state and regional governments do their bit to help meet the climate change targets set out in the Paris Agreement.

It has 260 members, represents 1.75 billion people, and covers 50% of the global economy.

‘The biggest emitters must step up’

Ms Sturgeon says having members of the coalition sign this pledge will show the level of ambition needed at COP26, the UN climate change summit which is currently ongoing in Glasgow.

The first minister said: “Everyone knows what is required for this summit to be a success.

“COP26 must secure the commitments that will limit global warming to 1.5 degrees or, at the very least, the near term commitments that will keep that objective alive.

“It must also deliver a fair financial settlement for developing countries, one which takes account of the loss and damage caused by climate change.

“There’s no doubt that over the past week we have seen progress.

“But it’s also clear that we’ve not yet seen enough.

Good to be joined in Glasgow this morning by Governors, Premiers and Ministers from the states, regions and devolved governments that make up the #Under2Coalition – our member governments now represent almost 2 billion people and 50% of the global economy. #COP26 https://t.co/MWHwT3yCgK — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) November 7, 2021

“Over the coming days, world leaders – and the biggest emitters and potential funders especially – must step up.

“That is essential.

“But governments like ours must continue to play our part because, while none of us are at the negotiating table, our influence and our example will be crucial in building the momentum.”

The memorandum of understanding will be signed by delegates today during the general assembly of the Under2 Coalition, which is taking place at Strathclyde University in Glasgow.