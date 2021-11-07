COP26: Nicola Sturgeon calls on devolved governments to send a strong message to world leaders on climate change

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

COP26: Nicola Sturgeon calls on devolved governments to send a strong message to world leaders on climate change

By Rachel Amery
November 7, 2021, 12:20 pm Updated: November 7, 2021, 12:24 pm
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon says devolved governments, regions and cities all over the world need to send a strong message to world leaders by committing to meet climate change targets.

The first minister is calling on members of the Under2 Coalition to sign a new memorandum of understanding to refresh pledges to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees.

The Under2 Coalition, which Ms Sturgeon is European co-chair of, was set up six years ago to ensure state and regional governments do their bit to help meet the climate change targets set out in the Paris Agreement.

It has 260 members, represents 1.75 billion people, and covers 50% of the global economy.

‘The biggest emitters must step up’

Ms Sturgeon says having members of the coalition sign this pledge will show the level of ambition needed at COP26, the UN climate change summit which is currently ongoing in Glasgow.

The first minister said: “Everyone knows what is required for this summit to be a success.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

“COP26 must secure the commitments that will limit global warming to 1.5 degrees or, at the very least, the near term commitments that will keep that objective alive.

“It must also deliver a fair financial settlement for developing countries, one which takes account of the loss and damage caused by climate change.

“There’s no doubt that over the past week we have seen progress.

“But it’s also clear that we’ve not yet seen enough.

“Over the coming days, world leaders – and the biggest emitters and potential funders especially – must step up.

“That is essential.

“But governments like ours must continue to play our part because, while none of us are at the negotiating table, our influence and our example will be crucial in building the momentum.”

The memorandum of understanding will be signed by delegates today during the general assembly of the Under2 Coalition, which is taking place at Strathclyde University in Glasgow.

