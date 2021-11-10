COP26: Boris Johnson urges countries to ‘pull out all the stops’ to tackle climate change

An error occurred. Please try again.

Boris Johnson is urging countries to “pull out all the stops” to make sure action is taken against climate change in the finals days of COP26.

There are only a few days left of the UN climate change summit in Glasgow, and the prime minister is due back in the city as negotiators look to decide on the outcomes of the conference.

Negotiators are being asked to look at the first draft of the ‘cover decision’, which will ultimately detail the decisions and progress made at COP26.

They will also look to agree to technical parts of the Paris Agreement, which calls on countries worldwide to tackle the climate emergency and keep global warming to just 1.5 degrees.

PM: Put aside your differences

Mr Johnson says it is time for nations to put aside their differences and come together to tackle climate change.

He said: “Negotiating teams are doing the hard yards in these final days of COP26 to turn promises into action on climate change.

“There’s still much to do.

“Today I’ll be meeting with ministers and negotiators to hear about where progress has been made and where the gaps must be bridged.

“This is bigger than any one country and it is time for nations to put aside differences and come together for our planet and our people.

“We need to pull out all the stops if we’re going to keep 1.5 degrees within our grasp.”

The draft cover decision will be published this morning, and delegates are expected to be in contact with world leaders to discuss each country’s position.

The prime minister will be joined in Glasgow by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, and he is also expected to meet with heads of delegation groups and others during his visit.