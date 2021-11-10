Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
COP26: Boris Johnson urges countries to ‘pull out all the stops’ to tackle climate change

By Rachel Amery
November 10, 2021, 6:00 am
Prime Minister Boris Johnson at COP26 in Glasgow

Boris Johnson is urging countries to “pull out all the stops” to make sure action is taken against climate change in the finals days of COP26.

There are only a few days left of the UN climate change summit in Glasgow, and the prime minister is due back in the city as negotiators look to decide on the outcomes of the conference.

Negotiators are being asked to look at the first draft of the ‘cover decision’, which will ultimately detail the decisions and progress made at COP26.

They will also look to agree to technical parts of the Paris Agreement, which calls on countries worldwide to tackle the climate emergency and keep global warming to just 1.5 degrees.

PM: Put aside your differences

Mr Johnson says it is time for nations to put aside their differences and come together to tackle climate change.

He said: “Negotiating teams are doing the hard yards in these final days of COP26 to turn promises into action on climate change.

“There’s still much to do.

“Today I’ll be meeting with ministers and negotiators to hear about where progress has been made and where the gaps must be bridged.

“This is bigger than any one country and it is time for nations to put aside differences and come together for our planet and our people.

“We need to pull out all the stops if we’re going to keep 1.5 degrees within our grasp.”

The draft cover decision will be published this morning, and delegates are expected to be in contact with world leaders to discuss each country’s position.

The prime minister will be joined in Glasgow by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, and he is also expected to meet with heads of delegation groups and others during his visit.

