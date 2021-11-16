Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
LGBT+ campaigners criticise religious groups who claim conversion therapy ban breaches their human rights

By Rachel Amery
November 16, 2021, 5:27 pm Updated: November 16, 2021, 5:38 pm
Campaigners want to see a ban on conversion therapy

LGBT+ campaigners have criticised suggestions a ban on conversion therapy could be a breach of people’s rights to religious freedom.

For the past few months the Scottish Parliament’s equalities committee has been hearing from people who want to ban the controversial practice, which includes “therapy” aiming to change or suppress a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

However the committee has been told by a group of religious leaders that a complete ban on conversion therapy could breach people’s human rights and “criminalise” praying.

End Conversion Therapy Scotland says any ban will not infringe on religion, adding conversion therapy is harmful in all its forms.

People could be ‘criminalised’ for praying

The religious leaders speaking at the Holyrood committee say they worry that if there is not a clear definition of what is and is not classed as conversion therapy, some religious practices such as praying could become criminalised.

Anthony Horan, director of the Catholic Parliamentary Office, said: “As a church, the ordinary day-to-day life is worship, pray and preach.

“That is what we do, and there is a genuine concern that some of that comes under the sweeping definition of conversion therapy, and that prayers and pastoral guidance is harming people.

“Criminalising ordinary women and men for praying, explaining religious teachings and offering appropriate care seems disproportionate.”

The religious representatives say they worry if the right to pray is suppressed by the proposed ban on conversion therapy, it could be a breach of the European Convention of Human Rights.

Dr Ahmed Shaheed, the UN special rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief, has previously said there is no conflict between a ban on conversion therapy and religious freedom.

Parents fearful of accusations

Concerns were also raised about the impact this would have on parents, with some saying it would restrict their ability to openly discuss sexuality and gender identity.

Piers Shepherd, a senior researcher for the Family Education Trust, said: “The law needs to protect the rights of parents to bring up their children in a way that is consistent with their moral or religious beliefs.

“Parents might not discuss sexuality or gender with their children for fear of being accused of doing conversion therapy.

Dundee Pride

“Children and young people growing up often have questions around sexuality and identity, and it is important they are supported to explore those feelings without the fear of those providing the support being accused of conversion therapy.”

Mr Shepherd says he worries if the definition of conversion therapy is too broad, it would criminalise everything that is not “immediate acceptance and celebration of sexual identity”.

Peter Lynas, UK director of the Evangelical Alliance, also spoke at the committee and has previously written to Boris Johnson setting out his concerns about protecting religious freedom in any conversion therapy ban.

He says the most extreme forms of conversion therapy, such as corrective rape, are already covered by many existing laws, and says if a complete ban comes into force, some might end up getting absolutely no help at all.

He also says people should be allowed to consent to something that others might disagree with.

There was also a call to ensure any ban also covers those being pushed into identifying as LGBT+, and discussions about religious groups such as Courage and Living Out, which encourage LGBT+ people to be celibate.

Conversion therapy ‘harmful in all forms’

However End Conversion Therapy Scotland, the group campaigning for a ban to be enshrined in law, say people cannot consent to something that is torturous and harmful.

Sophie Duncan from the group said: “We would contest this, there is no conflict here with religious freedom.

“We have seen the tired argument about parental rights and parents knowing best and having unrestricted rights to do things to their children which completely ignores the harm caused to children by conversion therapy.

“Conversion therapy does happen and it is not functionally banned in this country.

“You can’t consent to torture or practices that are deeply harmful with no therapeutic benefit.

“The vast majority that consent to this are coerced into this by religion and the people around them.

“Conversion therapy is harmful in all its forms.”

Ban on conversion therapy ‘torture’ should have no loopholes, campaigners urge

