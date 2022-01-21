Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scottish Tory peer ‘not comfortable in party’ as Boris Johnson scandal harms the country

By Andy Philip
January 21, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: January 21, 2022, 5:03 pm
Lord Ian Duncan is a former Scotland Office minister.

A Tory peer said the council elections in May will “not be pretty” for the party if the crisis engulfing the prime minister is allowed to drag on.

Scottish Conservative Lord Duncan of Springbank said people are making up their minds before a report on serious allegations is published.

In an exclusive interview for DC Thomson’s politics podcast The Stooshie, Lord Duncan said the party is facing a big test and warned:

  • He is not comfortable as a member of the party.
  • The Scottish and UK parties face a challenge to “reconcile”.
  • Boris Johnson is seen as a recruiting sergeant for the SNP.

Lord Duncan is a former Euro MP and ex minister in the UK Government who now has a seat in the House of Lords.

He described the unease within the party after more revelations emerged about partying at Downing Street during the pandemic.

The prime minister has been urged by every party to resign.

In a bruising Commons encounter, Mr Johnson was told by former Brexit minister David Davis: “In the name of God, go.”

‘Not a happy camper’

Asked if he supports Mr Johnson, Lord Duncan said: “At the moment I am not comfortable with what has unfolded.

“I would need to see what is proposed to make me feel comfortable as a member of the party.

“I don’t feel comfortable at present. I don’t think we’re in a good place.

“I need to understand, absolutely, what the examination of all the facts has delivered. Then I will make a judgement call at that point.

“In the interim, I am certainly not a happy camper in the Conservative Party.”

Lord Duncan said it will difficult to see how the prime minister can “play this out” while the nation waits for a report from civil servant Sue Gray.

“This has to be brought to an end as quickly as it can,” he said.

“It’s doing harm to the country, it’s doing harm to the party of government. And at some point the voters will make up their mind.

“We’re not far out of the May elections. That’s not going to pretty unless there’s absolute clarity of purpose, a government that is able to deliver, and a government whose integrity and decency and propriety is endorse and accepted. We’re nowhere near any of those things.”

Boris Johnson was visibly shocked when former Tory Brexit secretary David Davis begged him to quit over the Westminster party scandal
Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the Commons.

In our interview, Lord Duncan also says it will be hard to reconcile the Scottish and UK parties.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross, MP for Moray, has called for the PM to go.

But Lord Duncan said creating a new breakaway Scottish party is not the answer to this problem.

‘Careful what you wish for’

He added: “There may be time to seriously examine how the party should be structured at a wider level.

“It would be too simple to say ‘and with one bound we are free’ and we’re a separate party and nothing to do with those chaps down there, it’s all quite different. I don’t think people will buy that.”

On English colleagues, he said an “education” policy would help some to understand the purpose of the party in Scotland.

Despite the party’s troubles, Lord Duncan had a warning for SNP politicians hoping to see support for independence go up.

“Be careful what you wish for – if you do get rid of Boris Johnson, your major recruiting sergeant may be gone,” he said.

