VIDEO: Tory MP accuses government of ‘blackmailing’ Boris Johnson rebels

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Senior Conservative William Wragg encouraged MPs to report “blackmail” and threats to police in an astonishing statement as Boris Johnson clings to power.

The MP said he was told No10 threatened to leak embarrassing stories to the press about disloyal Tories in a bid to quell the rebellion.

Mr Johnson refuses to resign over the Westminster party scandal despite MPs from every party pleading with him to quit.

The Greater Manchester politician – who wants the prime minister to go – said attempts at intimidation from ministers and No10 staff would breach the ministerial code and were unacceptable.

The intimidation of members of Parliament is a serious matter. – William Wragg MP

The allegations sent shockwaves through Westminster one day after Tory MP Christian Wakeford defected to Labour.

Speaking in a Commons committee on Thursday morning, Mr Wragg said: “A number of members of Parliament have faced pressures and intimidation from members of the government because of their declared or assumed desire for a vote of confidence in the party leadership of the Prime Minister.”

He added: “The intimidation of a member of Parliament is a serious matter.

“It would be my advice to colleagues to report these matters to the Speaker of the House and the commissioner of the Metropolitan Police.”

Mr Wragg said he accepts it is the job of government whips to ensure MPs remain loyal – but added that this did not excuse alleged attempts to bully rebels into silence.

‘In the name of God, go’

Pressure continued to mount on the Prime Minister yesterday when ex-Brexit secretary David Davis begged him to resign.

The former Tory leadership contender drew comparisons between Mr Johnson and ill-fated Second World War leader Neville Chamberlain who was later replaced by Winston Churchill.

North-east Tory MP Andrew Bowie said the PM should be “considering his position”, but refused to join Holyrood party leader Douglas Ross in calling for him to resign.