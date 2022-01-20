Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
VIDEO: Tory MP accuses government of ‘blackmailing’ Boris Johnson rebels

Senior Conservative William Wragg encouraged MPs to report "blackmail" and threats to police in an astonishing statement as Boris Johnson clings to power.
By Justin Bowie
January 20, 2022, 11:31 am Updated: January 20, 2022, 11:55 am
The MP said he was told No10 threatened to leak embarrassing stories to the press about disloyal Tories in a bid to quell the rebellion.

Mr Johnson refuses to resign over the Westminster party scandal despite MPs from every party pleading with him to quit.

The Greater Manchester politician – who wants the prime minister to go – said attempts at intimidation from ministers and No10 staff would breach the ministerial code and were unacceptable.

The intimidation of members of Parliament is a serious matter.

– William Wragg MP

The allegations sent shockwaves through Westminster one day after Tory MP Christian Wakeford defected to Labour.

Speaking in a Commons committee on Thursday morning, Mr Wragg said: “A number of members of Parliament have faced pressures and intimidation from members of the government because of their declared or assumed desire for a vote of confidence in the party leadership of the Prime Minister.”

He added: “The intimidation of a member of Parliament is a serious matter.

“It would be my advice to colleagues to report these matters to the Speaker of the House and the commissioner of the Metropolitan Police.”

Mr Wragg said he accepts it is the job of government whips to ensure MPs remain loyal – but added that this did not excuse alleged attempts to bully rebels into silence.

‘In the name of God, go’

Pressure continued to mount on the Prime Minister yesterday when ex-Brexit secretary David Davis begged him to resign.

The former Tory leadership contender drew comparisons between Mr Johnson and ill-fated Second World War leader Neville Chamberlain who was later replaced by Winston Churchill.

North-east Tory MP Andrew Bowie said the PM should be “considering his position”, but refused to join Holyrood party leader Douglas Ross in calling for him to resign.

