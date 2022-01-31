Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Island communities get new platform to raise concerns at Holyrood

By Rachel Amery
January 31, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: January 31, 2022, 6:41 pm
Jamie Halcro Johnston MSP, in Hoy, Orkney

Islanders have been given a new direct line to Holyrood after concerns decisions are being taken on key issues “Edinburgh doesn’t really understand”.

A new cross-party group aims to make sure specific needs on ferries, broadband, tourism and depopulation will be discussed.

People living on the islands will be able to attend meetings virtually so they can take part without having to travel to parliament.

Islands have ‘unique circumstances’

Cross-party groups include MSPs from different political groups and meet at least twice a year to discuss issues of interest to the group.

Highlands and Islands MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston, who comes from Orkney, will lead the group.

He said: “We recognise islands have their own unique circumstances that Edinburgh doesn’t really understand.

“Transport, predominantly ferries, will be a key issue.

Ferries have been a problem for the last few years on the west coast, but communities there and in Orkney and Shetland are also all extremely reliant on internal ferries too.

“Another concern is the ferry fleet is getting older and less reliable.

“Over the last four years this has been raised time and time again, so we are determined to give individuals and groups on the islands the opportunity to engage with us on this.”

The Isle of Harris

Other issues the group plans to look at include broadband, providing education and health services, rural housing, and making sure there are plenty of opportunities on the islands to stop depopulation.

He added: “Businesses want people to come to the islands as tourists, but in places like Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles capacity on transport is being put under real pressure.

“So we need to look at how we can support tourism while still providing services and accommodation for people who live and work there.”

Keen to push forward with ideas

MSPs from all the political parties in Holyrood have expressed an interest in joining this new group on islands, and the initial members of the group are keen to make sure the group does not become just a “talking shop”.

They are also keen to make sure islands that are not classed as ‘the Highlands and Islands’ are fairly represented.

Mr Halcro Johnston added: “Right from the start we need to listen to people and make sure this new cross-party group is not just a talking shop but something that pushes forward and comes up with concrete solutions.

“We need to be dynamic and flexible because there are so many issues facing our island members.

“Before we have our first meeting I want to make sure we listen to different organisations on the islands to find out what their concerns are.

“I hope the new group will ensure the voices of island communities will be amplified at Holyrood and that islanders feel better engaged with an institution that I know can too often feel remote from their concerns.”

