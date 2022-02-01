Nicola Sturgeon: Boris Johnson ‘seriously misled’ parliament over lockdown parties

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nicola Sturgeon says it is “impossible” to say Boris Johnson has not “seriously misled” parliament following the Sue Gray report.

The senior civil servant’s summary of lockdown busting parties at the heart of government was published on January 31 and looked into 16 separate gatherings.

Twelve of these 16 parties appear to have reached the threshold for criminal investigation by the Metropolitan Police.

Ms Gray’s report concluded the parties “represent a serious failure to observe not just the high standards expected of those working at the heart of government but also the standards expected of the entire British population” and should not have been allowed to take place.

Reacting in Holyrood on Tuesday, the first minister said there is “very little” public trust left in the prime minister and in the UK Government.

Ms Sturgeon claimed this is the view of the “vast majority” of people in Scotland.

PM ‘seriously misled’ parliament

Ms Sturgeon said: “I would be surprised if every member here doesn’t share those concerns.

“There is very little public trust remaining in the integrity and decision-making of the prime minister and his government over these matters.

“The Sue Gray report was heavily constrained in what it could say, but it was clear in its conclusion.

“I think it is now impossible to reach any conclusion other than he seriously and serially misled the House of Commons.”

The first minister said people in leading roles – such as Mr Johnson – need to have the public’s trust in times of crises.

She continued: “I have had cause to reflect very carefully on these things myself.

“It is really important what people like me and the prime minister say can be trusted, and it is never more important than in the time of crisis we are living through.

“That is my own view, and I expect this is shared across the chamber and by the vast majority of people across the country.”