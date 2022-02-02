Transport strategy ‘a betrayal of north-east’ as key projects not included, says Tory MSP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Transport strategy ‘a betrayal of north-east’ as key projects not included, says Tory MSP

The Scottish Government's 20-year strategy for transport projects has been met with "disbelief, disappointment and dismay" after omitting promised improvements in north-east rail, it has been claimed.
By Adele Merson
February 2, 2022, 5:00 pm
North-east MSP Liam Kerr urged Mr Matheson to back local calls to extend rail services to Ellon, Fraserburgh and Peterhead. 

The vision, which sets out key transport priorities across the country, fails to mention some specific long-awaited upgrades to the rail network in the north-east.

It has been 14 years since a promise to slash journey times between Aberdeen and Edinburgh by 20 minutes was put forward.

Key to this includes multi-million pound proposals to dual a crucial piece of the main east coast rail line running through Angus.

In 2003, the single track at Usan, south of Montrose, was identified as a reason for uncompetitive Dundee to Aberdeen rail journey times.

‘Fails to provide new stations’

North-east MSP Liam Kerr told Transport Secretary Michael Matheson that journey reductions between Aberdeen, Dundee and the Central Belt have been “dispensed” from the Strategic Transport Review (STPR2).

This is despite it being a long-standing commitment by SNP governments since 2008.

The Conservative MSP also urged Mr Matheson to back local calls to extend rail services to Ellon, Fraserburgh and Peterhead.

North-east Conservative MSP Liam Kerr asked for commitments to deliver new rail stations in the north-east.

Mr Kerr said: “The response to STPR2 in the north-east has been one of disbelief, disappointment and dismay, as despite the cabinet secretary’s weasel words, it ducks out of dualling Usan, dispenses with the promise of a 20-minute reduction in journey times to the central belt and fails to provide new stations at Cove and Newtonhill.

“Crucially there is nothing about relaying rail to Ellon, Peterhead and Fraserburgh.

“So, Cabinet Secretary, a straight question – will this government relay any rail lines north of Dyce during the period of STPR2 – yes or no?”

‘Not national strategic projects’

Mr Matheson told Mr Kerr these type of projects do not sit within the remit of the national transport review but stressed there are other avenues to take this forward.

He said: “The focus of STPR2 is national strategic projects, which is why it sets out the national picture which we’ll take in terms of transport strategic investment.

“As I’ve just mentioned to him there is a route through for local and regional projects in a way which has happened in the past, and that will allow those projects which he refers to in the north-east, particularly on rail, that there is a pathway for them to be pursued, subject to the business case.

“That would not sit within STPR2 and the reason for that is because they are not national strategic projects.”

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson MSP.

The strategy, which was published last month, did include a recommendation to carry out enhancements to the Perth to Aberdeen rail corridor, including on journey times.

But there was no specific mention of the Scottish Government’s mission to cut journey times between the region and the Central Belt by 20 minutes.

Scottish ministers committed £200 million in 2016 to meet this ambition but this has yet to be spent.

Speaking last month, the transport secretary admitted there has been a “challenge” over where to spend the cash.

He said: “That investment might not necessarily be on areas within Aberdeen directly in order to reduce journey times to Aberdeen.”

