Boris Johnson heads to Scotland amid storm of controversy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Boris Johnson heads to Scotland amid storm of controversy

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is poised to travel to Scotland as he continues to battle for survival in the wake of the "partygate" scandal.
By Calum Ross
February 13, 2022, 7:09 pm Updated: February 13, 2022, 7:10 pm
Photo of Calum Ross
Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is poised to travel to Scotland as he continues to battle for survival in the wake of the “partygate” scandal.

The Conservative leader is expected to visit the Edinburgh area on the first stop of a “levelling up” tour of the UK, amid a storm of controversy over allegations he flouted his own lockdown rules by attending gatherings at 10 Downing Street and Whitehall

It will be the first time he has travelled north of the border since Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross called on him to quit, but it is understood the pair will not meet.

However, Mr Johnson has been invited to attend the Scottish Tory conference in Aberdeen, which will be held on March 18 and 19.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross

Mr Johnson’s visit comes just days after he was contacted by police investigating events at Downing Street.

On Monday, he is due to visit a manufacturing site to meet workers using advanced technology to revolutionise processes, and will also see research and development projects funded by the Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal.

Speaking ahead of the visit, the prime minister said: “I’m getting out of London this week and taking a simple message with me – this government is getting on with the job of uniting and levelling up the country.

‘Changing the rules of the game’

“Access to good healthcare, a good education, skilled work, reliable transport – none of this should depend on where you live.

“We’re changing the rules of the game to put fairness back at the heart of the system and focusing on the priorities that really matter to people.

“This is our mission and we’re getting on with delivering it.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar seized on the Tory leader’s visit, which also comes amid the threat of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Boris Johnson is not fit to be Prime Minister and he is single the biggest threat to the future of the UK,” said Mr Sarwar.

‘Devoid of any principles’

“If the Scottish Tories welcome him back with open arms, it will confirm once and for all that they are a party devoid of any principles.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “The prime minister should be making the shorter trip to the Palace to offer the Queen his resignation.

“The failure of Scottish Conservative MPs to hand in letters to the 1922 Committee shows contempt for their constituents.

“Every minute Boris Johnson remains prime minister is an insult to all those who lost a loved one, adhered to the rules, educated their children at home, went to work in care homes or applauded from the doorstep.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal