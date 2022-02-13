Fire crews called to blaze at Aberdeen flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fire crews called to blaze at Aberdeen flat

By Joe Cawthorn
February 13, 2022, 8:19 pm Updated: February 13, 2022, 8:27 pm
Fire crews have been called to Urquhart Road in Aberdeen
Fire crews have been called to Urquhart Road in Aberdeen

Fire crews were called to a blaze at an Aberdeen flat on Sunday evening.

Two appliances from Central Fire Station attended the incident on Urquhart Road at the junction with Park Road.

The call was made at around 7.25pm on Sunday.

Residents in nearby flats reported seeing ladders being used by the fire crews to access the property.

The stop message for the incident came in at around 7.48pm.

A spokeswomen for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We were called to a small fire at a domestic property on Urquhart Road in Aberdeen.

“We got the call at 7.25pm and sent two appliances from Central Fire Station.”

