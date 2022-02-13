Fire crews called to blaze at Aberdeen flat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fire crews were called to a blaze at an Aberdeen flat on Sunday evening.

Two appliances from Central Fire Station attended the incident on Urquhart Road at the junction with Park Road.

The call was made at around 7.25pm on Sunday.

Residents in nearby flats reported seeing ladders being used by the fire crews to access the property.

The stop message for the incident came in at around 7.48pm.

A spokeswomen for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We were called to a small fire at a domestic property on Urquhart Road in Aberdeen.

“We got the call at 7.25pm and sent two appliances from Central Fire Station.”