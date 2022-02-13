Fire crews called to blaze at Aberdeen flat By Joe Cawthorn February 13, 2022, 8:19 pm Updated: February 13, 2022, 8:27 pm Fire crews have been called to Urquhart Road in Aberdeen [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Fire crews were called to a blaze at an Aberdeen flat on Sunday evening. Two appliances from Central Fire Station attended the incident on Urquhart Road at the junction with Park Road. The call was made at around 7.25pm on Sunday. Residents in nearby flats reported seeing ladders being used by the fire crews to access the property. The stop message for the incident came in at around 7.48pm. A spokeswomen for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We were called to a small fire at a domestic property on Urquhart Road in Aberdeen. “We got the call at 7.25pm and sent two appliances from Central Fire Station.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Call for witnesses following four vehicle crash in Aberdeen Three people taken to hospital following three car collision on A98 near Fraserburgh Weekend court roll – abductions and Buckfast benders Man charged after biker seriously injured in Aberdeen crash