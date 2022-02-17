Sarah Smith: SNP politicians branded ‘shameful’ for mocking BBC journalist over abuse

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

SNP MSP James Dornan has apologised after several of the party’s politicians were criticised for mocking the BBC’s former Scotland editor as she spoke out against vile and misogynistic abuse.

Sarah Smith – who now works for the broadcaster in the United States – revealed she feels safer working abroad than she did at home.

She described how she was regularly subjected to hateful misogyny and branded a liar in foul-mouthed outbursts by strangers on the street.

But her fears were dismissed by Mr Dornan as “imaginary woes”.

Meanwhile, Gavin Newlands, who represents the party at Westminster, liked a tweet suggesting Ms Smith was to blame and deserved the abuse directed at her.

And former party MP Phil Boswell sparked further anger by describing the former Scotland editor as a “traitor to the highest metric within journalism”.

She's never been unbiased Roddy, a traitor to the highest metric within journalism. No great loss, as another "cap doffer" shall replace her, and the UK controlled media machine grinds on. — Phil Boswell (@PhilBoswellSNP) February 17, 2022

In an apparent nod to online conspiracy theories about the Scottish media, Mr Boswell added: “No great loss, as another ‘cap doffer’ shall replace her, and the UK-controlled media machine grinds on.”

‘Imaginary woes’

Mr Dornan originally wrote: “America would be the go to place to escape all her imaginary woes then.”

After being challenged on his remarks, he said: “Imaginary was the wrong word to use, should have been ‘exaggerated’.”

But Mr Dornan later issued an apology, saying: “Language is important in this so I apologise for my earlier comments that made it seem as though I believed the abuse Sarah Smith has suffered was imaginary.

“No matter differing opinions, the misogynistic abuse of women in the public eye is never acceptable.”

About to take off for Miami. Leaving any *woes* behind pic.twitter.com/st838kkYCu — sarah smith (@BBCsarahsmith) February 17, 2022

Opening up on her experience for the Times newspaper, Ms Smith said: “I worry a lot that the criticism, bile and hatred that I attract from some quarters is damaging the reputation of the BBC.”

She added that she was “demonised quite heavily… amongst certain parts of the population”, who claimed they did not watch the BBC or pay their licence fee “but seem to know an enormous amount about what I say and do on television and on the radio nonetheless”.

‘Crass and hugely insulting’

Scottish Conservative MSP Annie Wells said: “This is the sort of crass and hugely insulting comment we’ve come to expect from James Dornan.

“It is appalling that he should have reacted in such a dismissive way to the abuse Sarah Smith has endured.

“He ought to be condemning all those who spread hate online – in particular extremist nationalists, who are responsible for much of it – rather than effectively giving them the green light to continue.

“He should apologise for these wildly out-of-touch remarks immediately.”

Fellow Tory MSP Jamie Halcro-Johnson added: “What a shameful response to a woman’s personal experiences of misogyny.

“I hope other SNP MSPs/MPs will condemn.”

Ms Smith is the daughter of former Labour Party leader John Smith.

She was appointed as the BBC News North America editor in November last year.

Alex Cole-Hamilton, Scottish Lib Dem leader, said: “The public are justifiably proud of the BBC and its global reputation for integrity and impartiality, so knowing that one of their most prominent journalists felt compelled to leave the country due to what she described as “hatred and misogyny” is quite frankly disturbing.

“I was saddened but unsurprised to see that after Sarah spoke out she received another wave of nationalist abuse.

“If Nicola Sturgeon and Angus Robertson are serious about their commitment to public service broadcasting perhaps they should condemn this behaviour and agree to stop fanning anti-BBC sentiment within their movement.

“Sadly I suspect that as long as the broadcaster refuses to unquestioningly parrot nationalist nonsense, the SNP will always have a problem with the BBC”.

The SNP was approached for comment.