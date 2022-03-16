Windfall tax call for companies like Amazon to avoid North Sea ‘smash and grab’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Windfall tax call for companies like Amazon to avoid North Sea ‘smash and grab’

The cost of living crisis could be tackled with a broader windfall tax on excess company profits instead of a raid on North Sea oil and gas firms, according to a north-east MP.
By Derek Healey
March 16, 2022, 12:05 am
Stephen Flynn, the SNP’s business spokesman at Westminster, argued for the wider focus on profits as he called on the Chancellor to deliver support without delay.

Labour has already backed a one-off windfall tax on the oil and gas sector to raise £1.2 billion as part of its pledge to reduce the average household energy bill by £200.

The SNP is proposing a wider tax on profits that takes in a larger range of businesses, including those outside the oil and gas industry such as retail giant Amazon.

Stephen Flynn MP has been campaigning for public entry to the winter gardens in Duthie Park since July.
Stephen Flynn MP.

Mr Flynn, speaking ahead of a Westminster debate on Wednesday, said: “It is only right that companies making these huge profits shoulder the burden that families face.

“This must be a balanced approach across companies, which recognises investment in communities rather than the ill-considered smash-and-grab on the north east of Scotland proposed by others.”

Crisis ‘spiralling out of control’

Mr Flynn said other countries across Europe are already taking “meaningful action”.

He warned more families will be pushed into poverty unless Chancellor Rishi Sunak changes course.

“Millions of families face a devastating blow to incomes as the Tory cost of living crisis spirals out of control,” he said.

“With a week until the spring budget, it’s absolutely essential that the Chancellor stops making excuses and delivers a comprehensive package of support without further delay.”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Unprecedented measures

Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned last week that a one-off tax on the oil and gas industry would only lead to higher prices.

Speaking at prime minister’s questions, he said: “The Chancellor has set out plans to help families with energy costs with unprecedented measures to abate council tax by £150, in addition to all the other schemes that we are putting forward.

“It is absolutely right that we need to meet the long-term impacts of the spike in energy prices and that’s why I will be setting out an energy independence plan for this country in the course of the next few days to ensure that we undo some of the damage of previous decisions taken, not least by the Labour government not to invest in nuclear.”

Oil and gas windfall tax: Why are people calling for it, and what could it do to jobs and bills?

