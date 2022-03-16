Adult Disability Payment: All you need to know about new ‘indefinite’ award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Adult Disability Payment: All you need to know about new ‘indefinite’ award

A new social security benefit for Scots with disabilities is being piloted across the country this year, starting with the Western Isles, Dundee, and Perth and Kinross.
By Justin Bowie
March 16, 2022, 1:00 pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
The Adult Disability Payment is being piloted in Scotland.

Members of the public with lifelong health conditions could qualify for between £23.70 and £152.15 a week under the Scottish Government’s Adult Disability Payment scheme.

The benefit replaces the Disability Living Allowance and UK Personal Independence Payment.

Unlike some other social security payments, the benefit will be “indefinite” and those who receive it will not have to go through regular reviews to keep the benefit.

Here’s all you need to know about the Adult Disability Payment.

When is the new benefit being introduced?

Residents in Dundee, Perth and Kinross and the Western Isles will all be able to apply for the payment from March 21.

The pilot scheme will gradually be rolled out in Scotland over the next few months.

On June 20 locals in Angus will be able to apply, while anyone in Fife, Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray can check if they qualify for the benefit from July 25.

The final wave of applications will then commence from August 29.

You can either apply online, over the phone, or via a paper form.

But if you already receive the Disability Living Allowance or Personal Independence Payment you will automatically receive the new benefit.

How to know if you’re eligible

The award is designed to help Scots who are struggling with a wide range of health problems.

Anyone who has a disability or physical health condition may qualify for the social security payment.

Social security minister Ben MacPherson.

People who have mental health difficulties are also eligible to receive the benefit each week.

Scots battling terminal illnesses also qualify as well under the new rules.

Your employment status, income and savings are not taken into account when applying.

Why is the new payment being piloted?

The Scottish Government says the payment system will offer struggling people more financial certainty.

Social security minister Ben Macpherson claimed the new benefit is aimed at treating people with “dignity, fairness and respect”.

He said: “We want to ensure that people on the highest levels of Adult Disability Payment awards receive long-term and adequate support.”

Pam Duncan-Glancy MSP.

Moira Tasker, chief officer at Inclusion Scotland, said: “We are glad the minister has acted on the views expressed by disabled people and adopted this measure.”

But Labour MSP Pam Duncan-Glancy claimed the benefit was a “missed opportunity” and could have gone further.

Ms Ducan-Glancy, the first wheelchair user to be elected as an MSP, raised concerns when regulations were passed in January.

“I would like the record to show that we are voting for the regulations because disabled people have waited long enough, and so we must proceed,” she said.

MSPs approve new disability benefit but deem it a ‘missed opportunity’

