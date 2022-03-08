Is the SNP shifting on the future of oil and gas? The war in Ukraine has placed urgent focus on UK energy security and the future of North Sea oil and gas drilling. By Adele Merson March 8, 2022, 5:51 pm Updated: March 9, 2022, 8:28 am The first minister has taken an increasingly hard line on oil and gas since the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, where she called for an end to oil and gas exploration. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Just transition oil and gas Ukraine More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team Scottish politics ‘Green lairds’: SNP urged to accelerate land reform action March 9, 2022 Scottish politics EXCLUSIVE: Alba activist in Aberdeen used far-right sites to justify Russian invasion of Ukraine March 9, 2022 Scottish politics Scotland records 19 Covid deaths and highest case numbers since January March 8, 2022 More from the Press and Journal Obituary: Ian Flett, Aberdeen baker and Nigg Bay Golf Club founding member Dogs are taking the lead in bringing the community together at a new Portlethen housing development Western Isles teen Rachael Johnstone on ‘incredible honour’ of sharing pitch with Scotland Women idols during first senior national camp ‘It requires action now’: Finance secretary urges north businesses to do more to halt Putin’s invasion of Ukraine Buckie Thistle and Fraserburgh look to keep up Highland League title race Sheep fleeces offer a sustainable way to repair rural footpaths