Kinloss Barracks earmarked for £25million accommodation revamp

Kinloss Barracks in Moray is in line for a £25million refurbishment after being saved from closure.
By Calum Ross
March 30, 2022, 4:51 pm Updated: March 30, 2022, 5:20 pm
Photo of Calum Ross
Entrance to Kinloss Barracks.
The main entrance to Kinloss Barracks. Picture by Gordon Lennox 26/08/2016

Army chiefs plan to spend the money creating 350 new or revamped junior bed spaces at the former RAF base, as well as upgrading officer and sergeants accommodation.

Moray MP Douglas Ross said the investment represented a “show of strength” by the armed forces and was “great news” for the barracks.

Kinloss, which became an Army base in 2012, faced speculation about its future last year, having previously survived a closure threat in 2016.

However, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace ended the uncertainty in November when he confirmed that the site would remain home to the 39 Engineer Regiment.

Douglas Ross on a visit to Morayvia Aviation Centre, Kinloss

He also revealed the Army’s Future Soldier shake-up would include £355m of investment in the military estate in Scotland.

Mr Ross hailed the importance of Kinloss Barracks and RAF Lossiemouth at defence questions in the Commons this week.

In response, Armed Forces Minister James Heappey told the Scottish Conservative leader that £25m of capital investment would be spent on the single living accommodation at Kinloss before 2025.

‘Key role’

Mr Heappey said the pledge was a “reflection of just how important the base is to the Army going forward”.

The Tory minister added: “39 Engineer Regiment will remain at Kinloss and continue to play a key role in the Moray community.

“As part of the Future Soldier order of battle, it will remain in its current role as a force support air engineer regiment.”

Members of 39 Engineer Regiment from Kinloss, pictured at the war memorial in Forres, Moray.

Mr Ross welcomed the promise, saying: “This is great news for the base and is another example of the commitment from the UK Government in Kinloss Barracks going forward.

“Our armed forces are vitally important for communities across Moray and this multi-million pound investment will help give a major upgrade to the accommodation at the barracks.

“This announcement comes soon after the UK Government’s Future Soldier programme a few months ago which had already earmarked significant investment at RAF Lossiemouth and was hugely positive for Moray.

“I was pleased to also have the opportunity to highlight how integral 39 Engineer Regiment have become since they were relocated to Moray a decade ago.”

Mr Ross added: “The £25m investment is a further show of strength in our armed forces from the UK Government and I will continue to work with ministers to deliver for the armed forces and their families here in Moray.”

