Plans to spark north-east rail revival were considered but later ‘axed’ from 20-year masterplan

Plans to bring back Peterhead and Fraserburgh rail links were considered as part of a major transport review but later rejected, it has been revealed.
By Adele Merson
March 30, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: March 30, 2022, 6:24 pm
The Campaign for North East Rail's proposed route the new rail line would follow from Aberdeen to Peterhead.

Campaigners for new rail links in the north-east had been told to wait until the Scottish Government published its 20-year transport masterplan.

But the much-awaited document, which was published earlier this year, failed to include reinstating the Buchan to Formartine rail link within its recommendations.

Now, Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth has revealed the option “was assessed” as part of the review but the decision taken not to include the project.

This is despite the SNP-Green shared policy programme including a “rail link between Dyce and Ellon and further north to Peterhead and Fraserburgh”.

Jenny Gilruth.

North-east Conservative MSP Liam Kerr will meet the transport minister in May to find out why the proposals were quashed instead of being progressed.

He described the decision as a “slap in the face to the people of Peterhead, Fraserburgh, Dyce and Ellon who want better services to help them rely less on cars”.

In Ms Gilruth’s response to Mr Kerr, she said the review will instead focus on the decarbonisation of the remainder of the rail network; measures to increase the amount of freight travelling by rail and improving connectivity between Scotland’s seven cities.

She added: “There remains a path for regional or local rail projects to come forward, and Transport Scotland will consider these subject to a strong business case being developed in accordance with Scottish Transport Appraisal Guidance (STAG) and suitable funding being available.”

‘Swept under the carpet’

Mr Kerr continued: “These areas remain the farthest places on the mainland from a station and this scandalous decision to not include the plans in the review goes against the coalition’s promise of creating green corridors.

The Scottish Government and Scottish Green party shared policy programme lincludes the rail link.

“Once again, the north-east has been betrayed by the SNP-Green Government who have U-turned on pre-election promises.

“I will ask Ms Gilruth exactly why plans to reopen the line north of Dyce have been swept under the carpet.”

The decision comes despite the Scottish Government pressing ahead with proposals to reopen the Levenmouth rail line in Fife. Costs have rocketed by nearly £50 million to £116.6m, with work expected to be completed by spring 2024.

The last freight train leaves Peterhead via Maud for Aberdeen on September 4 1970.

Peterhead Railway Station was shut to passengers in 1965 and to freight in 1970.

Fraserburgh’s railway station lost its passenger services in 1965, and freight ceased in 1979.

Those behind the Campaign for North East Rail (CNER) argue the two towns and nearby communities have suffered for being cut off from the benefits that railway infrastructure can bring.

