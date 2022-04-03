Crown Office probing claims perjury committed during Alex Salmond trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Crown Office probing claims perjury committed during Alex Salmond trial

Claims that perjury was committed during Alex Salmond’s sexual assault trial are being investigated by the Crown Office, it has emerged.
By Justin Bowie
April 3, 2022, 5:41 pm Updated: April 3, 2022, 6:28 pm
Former first minister Alex Salmond.
The Sunday Mail reported that the ex-first minister’s lawyers submitted a series of criminal accusations which are now being looked into.

An independent QC will probe the claims along with a top prosecutor.

A Crown Office spokesperson said: “Correspondence from Mr Salmond’s solicitor has been received and will be responded to in due course.

“As is standard practice in any case regarding politicians, this will be dealt with by a procurator fiscal and independent Crown Counsel without the involvement of the Law Officers.”

Mr Salmond stood trial in 2020 over accusations he sexually assaulted nine women while in office as first minister.

The ex-SNP leader was found not guilty on 12 charges, while a not proven verdict was given for another.

In January 2019 Mr Salmond won £500,000 from the Scottish Government for their botched handling of a probe into allegations against him.

It’s understood the perjury claims relate to evidence given during his trial allegedly contracting statements made during a Holyrood inquiry into the government’s investigation.

‘I welcome the inquiries’

The former first minister said: “I welcome the inquiries and will do everything I can to assist.

“The criminal investigations must be allowed to take their course before any other action is taken.”

Appearing at last year’s Holyrood inquiry, Mr Salmond claimed that senior SNP figures had conspired to bring him down.

First minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Nicola Sturgeon denied there had been any conspiracy against her predecessor and insisted she did not lie over when she found out about allegations against him.

A committee of MSPs ruled that the SNP leader had misled parliament, but an independent probe from QC James Hamilton did not say that she had knowingly broken the ministerial code.

The report said it was for the Scottish Parliament to decide if they had been misled.

Last month it emerged a watchdog is probing claims an MSP leaked the conclusions of the Holyrood inquiry.

Ex-MSP Andy Wightman claimed on social media he believed an SNP MSP on the committee had sent out the draft findings.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “This is a matter for the Crown Office.”

