Tory vote is ‘best shot’ at securing levelling up funds, insists Douglas Ross

Douglas Ross has claimed voting Tory in next month’s Holyrood council election will be the “best shot” for local authorities to win extra Westminster funding.
By Justin Bowie
April 11, 2022, 10:49 am Updated: April 11, 2022, 11:46 am
Photo of Justin Bowie
Douglas Ross, leader of the Scottish Conservatives.

The leader of the Scottish Conservatives insisted party councillors will submit “every possible bid” for levelling up and community renewal fund cash.

Mr Ross claimed it was a “good thing” that Boris Johnson’s government is sending money directly to Scotland.

It comes despite SNP fears of a Tory “power grab” which could undermine devolution.

A major row erupted in Dundee earlier this year after it emerged council chiefs had failed to bid for levelling up money despite being seen as a high priority case.

Local authority bosses were accused of an “inexcusable dereliction of duty”.

The SNP administration denied that the decision not to apply had been politically motivated.

The Tories have vowed to spend £20 million on plans to turn Aberdeen’s former BHS building into an indoor market. 

‘Good thing’

Mr Ross said: “More direct UK Government investment in Scotland can only be a good thing.

“The SNP can shout about power grabs all they like but what’s really important is the money reaches Scotland’s communities, not which government is spending it.”

So far the Tories say £190 million has been given to Scotland, with £172 million coming from the levelling up pot.

Douglas Ross added that “many nationalist-run administrations ignored the SNP Government’s rhetoric and submitted applications”.

However, SNP MP Mhairi Black said: “Beyond the Tory smoke and mirrors, the reality is that there is a litany of figures amounting to a staggering £5.46 billion exposing how Tory Westminster governments have form on short-changing Scotland.

“This Westminster Tory Government has presided over a series of power grabs and attacks on devolution.

“Rather than standing up for Scotland’s communities and interests, the Scottish Tories are more interested in falling into line behind their Westminster bosses and selling out Scotland.”

