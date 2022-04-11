RNLI Lerwick volunteer steps into new role as coxwain of Shetland lifeboat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
RNLI Lerwick volunteer steps into new role as coxwain of Shetland lifeboat

By Lauren Robertson
April 11, 2022, 11:21 am Updated: April 11, 2022, 12:15 pm
Stephen Manson and Darren Harcus. Picture by RNLI Lerwick
Stephen Manson and Darren Harcus. Picture by RNLI Lerwick

Stephen Manson has stepped into the role of full-time coxswain at the RNLI’s Lerwick lifeboat station in Shetland.

He has been part of the volunteer crew on the Lerwick lifeboat since October 2018 but will now take on new responsibilities including crew training and station administration.

Over the coming months, the 29-year-old will undergo training in boat handling, advanced navigation and search and rescue planning before fully taking command of the lifeboat in future launches.

Mr Manson, who originally trained as a vehicle mechanic and has more recently been employed on workboats in the local salmon industry, will work alongside full-time lifeboat mechanic Ian Harms.

New beginnings

The new coxswain is taking over the post from Darren Harcus, who has been appointed as a resilience coxswain for the north of Scotland.

Mr Harcus’ family live in Lerwick, so he still intends on volunteering with the lifeboat when he visits.

Malcolm Craigie, lifeboat operations manager at Lerwick Lifeboat Station, said: “I’m delighted that Stephen and Darren have both been appointed to these full-time roles – they’re both experienced and capable members of our lifeboat crew.

“We rely on full-time crew members to train and support our volunteer crews and to keep the lifeboat ready for launch 24/7.”

