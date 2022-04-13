Douglas Ross insists Boris Johnson is a ‘truthful man’ despite untrue claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Douglas Ross insists Boris Johnson is a ‘truthful man’ despite untrue claim

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross said Boris Johnson is a “truthful man” but admitted his claim no lockdown rules were broken was untrue.
By Justin Bowie
April 13, 2022, 11:20 am Updated: April 13, 2022, 12:31 pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Boris Johnson and Douglas Ross
Boris Johnson and Ian Blackford.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross said Boris Johnson is a “truthful man” but admitted his claim no lockdown rules were broken was untrue.

The Holyrood Conservative chief backed the prime minister after his partygate fine due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The prime minister, his wife and chancellor Rishi Sunak were all given fixed penalty notices for attending a birthday party held for him in June 2020.

Douglas Ross had called for him to quit in January but now believes it would be wrong for him to go while Ukraine fights for survival.

When asked whether Mr Johnson was a truthful individual on BBC’s Good Morning Scotland, Mr Ross replied: “Yes.”

But when asked whether the Tory chief’s statement in parliament that no Covid restrictions had been breached was correct, he said: “Clearly not. That statement is not correct.”

It came after Ian Blackford blasted claims Boris Johnson must remain as prime minister due to the eastern European war as a “smokescreen”.

The SNP’s Westminster leader branded the Tory leader a “threat to democracy” as he refuses to stand down after receiving a fine for breaking his own lockdown rules.

Ian Blackford has rubbished claims he will quit his role.
Ian Blackford.

Speaking on Good Morning Scotland, Mr Blackford said parliament must be recalled so the prime minister can quit.

He said: “Boris Johnson should be coming to the House and he should be making a resignation statement.

“He broke the law. He broke his own laws. Not only did he break the law but he has repeatedly lied to the public, he has repeatedly lied to the House of Commons.

‘He’s lost the right to govern’

“It simply isn’t good enough. He’s lost the trust of the public. He’s lost the right to govern.”

On claims he must stay in post due to the Ukraine crisis, he added: “That’s a smokescreen.

“The UK’s changed leaders during the First World War and the Second World War. This man is a threat to the very democracy we’re seeking to uphold.”

Following on from his SNP rival, Douglas Ross admitted he’d had his “differences” with the prime minister.

He insisted it would be too logistically tricky to install a new Tory prime minister during the conflict since a leadership election can sometimes take months.

‘Global situation is important’

Mr Ross said: “While I share the anger and the fury that people have about this now, and people have had about this for months, I’m also looking at the global situation.

“I think even the prime minister’s harshest critics would agree that he and the UK Government have responded well to the situation in Ukraine.”

But he said that Mr Johnson should explain why he was sure no rules were previously broken, and added that Sue Gray’s report should still be released in full.

Nicola Sturgeon, Keir Starmer and former Scottish Tory boss Ruth Davidson all demanded Boris Johnson’s resignation yesterday.

After the fines were issued, a No10 spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer have today received notification that the Metropolitan police intend to issue them with fixed penalty notices.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal