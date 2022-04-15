Digital farming could be blueprint for tackling cost of living crisis, says minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Digital farming could be blueprint for tackling cost of living crisis, says minister

By Rachel Amery
April 15, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 15, 2022, 3:53 pm
Andrew Lloyd, chief operating officer at Intelligent Growth Solutions, and Scotland Office minister Malcolm Offord at the digital farm in Invergowrie
Andrew Lloyd, chief operating officer at Intelligent Growth Solutions, and Scotland Office minister Malcolm Offord at the digital farm in Invergowrie

A digital farm in Tayside could offer a blueprint for tackling the cost of living crisis, according to a Scotland Office minister.

Malcolm Offord made the remarks while visiting Intelligent Growth Solutions in Invergowrie.

The farm, which is also known as a vertical farm, sees multiple layers of crops – such as strawberries, basil and chillies – being grown inside a lab that simulates the perfect growing environment.

Staff at the farm are able to control the light, temperature, humidity, water, nutrients and CO2 levels the crops are exposed to, allowing farmers to grow crops all year round.

Mr Offord says technology such as this could be one way to tackle to the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Calls for food production to be cheaper

With the cost of fuel, food and other basic essentials skyrocketing, Mr Offord wants to see farming and food brought closer to home to cut down on energy and transportation costs.

He said: “We have a bit of a perfect storm with fuel prices going up and the cost of living going up.

Malcolm Offord and Andrew Lloyd

“What this is designed to do is mitigate that and bring food closer to the people, reduce waste and reduce transport costs.

“What is fascinating here in Scotland is the farmers and engineers are trying to think about food security and food production and how to make it cheaper and closer to where people live.”

The Tay Cities Deal is a partnership between the UK and Scottish Governments and other public and private organisations, investing £700m in projects across the Tayside region.

Help with farm worker shortages

Mr Offord also says new technology like digital farming could help mitigate the post-Brexit farm worker shortages as it is less labour intensive than traditional farming.

Although Westminster has extended its seasonal worker visa scheme, NFU Scotland says farms across Scotland are struggling to recruit enough staff to meet demand.

The farming union claims worker shortages in 2021 saw millions of pounds of waste and crop loss.

Andrew Lloyd and Malcolm Offord

The UK Government will offer 30,000 visas to agricultural workers until 2024 but wants the number handed out in the second year of the scheme reduced and more UK workers recruited instead.

Andrew Lloyd, chief operating officer at Intelligent Growth Solutions, said: “This in itself is lower labour than traditional farming methods, and it also enables farmers to grow all year round.

“It allows them to grow crops they have never grown before too, so it also offers diversification and a wider range of produce.”

Partnership launched to tackle UK farming issues

