Tory transport chief facing ‘cover up’ claims over Inverness flight to Russia

UK Government transport secretary Grant Shapps risks accusations of a "cover up" unless he answers key questions about a sanctions-busting flight from Inverness to Russia.
By Calum Ross
May 18, 2022, 11:40 am
Photo of Calum Ross
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps

UK Government transport secretary Grant Shapps risks accusations of a “cover up” unless he answers key questions about a sanctions-busting flight from Inverness to Russia.

The SNP wrote to Mr Shapps after we revealed on Monday that the private charter to Moscow was given the green light by the Home Office’s Border Force, as well as the police’s Special Branch.

A family of three was on board the Estonian-registered jet, which travelled to Moscow’s Vnukovo airport, but the identity of the passengers has not been disclosed.

Mr Shapps had publicly accused Inverness Airport of having “failed to comply” with a ban on Russia flights, which was introduced through a Notice of Air Missions (NOTAM) the day before the departure from the Highland capital on February 26.

EXCLUSIVE: The Russia flight memos which clear Inverness Airport and put Tory transport chief in frame

But we published transcripts showing national air traffic controllers told Inverness Airport crews that they would not stop the flight because they would “expect contact” from Mr Shapps’ department for transport if they were to do “anything specific”.

Inverness Airport

SNP transport spokesman Gavin Newlands and Inverness MP Drew Hendry have since written to Mr Shapps asking who authorised the flight and why.

They said: “When you were challenged at the time as to why this flight was permitted, you accused Inverness airport of ‘failing to comply’ with the NOTAM regulation.

‘Fundamentally untrue’

“However, there is now documentary evidence which proves this to be fundamentally untrue.

“The truth is that Inverness airport permitted the departure of this Russian private jet for one reason only – because your government gave the go ahead.”

The MPs asked Mr Shapps who authorised the flight and what was known about who was on board, as well the role played by the transport department.

“Unless clear and transparent answers are quickly forthcoming to these specific questions, the suspicion will naturally grow that both you and your department are attempting to cover up why your department authorised a flight which broke the sanctions you had yourself had imposed,” they said.

Drew Hendry MP

The UK Government’s department for transport has been contacted for comment on the letter.

Previously, a spokesman said: “The UK has imposed a ban on all aircraft owned, chartered or operated by a person connected with Russia, or which is registered in Russia, flying in UK airspace.”

He added: “It is the responsibility of aviation stakeholders, including airports, to ensure they are monitoring and complying with NOTAMs.”

