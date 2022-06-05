SNP splits over future of monarchy in independent Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
SNP splits over future of monarchy in independent Scotland

Splits have emerged within the SNP over the future of the monarchy if Scotland becomes an independent country.
By Adele Merson
June 5, 2022, 3:45 pm Updated: June 5, 2022, 5:04 pm
Photo of Adele Merson
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon with Her Majesty The Queen.
Celebrations have taken place throughout the United Kingdom this weekend for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, as she celebrates 70 years on the throne.

But this has led to renewed focus over the monarchy’s future if Scotland votes in favour of independence.

Divisions within the SNP have come to the fore, with The Sunday Times reporting one frontbench MP has defied Nicola Sturgeon’s stance.

On Friday, the first minister said SNP policy for an independent Scotland is “to remain as part of the Commonwealth with the Queen and her successors as head of state”.

Choice over monarchy

But Tommy Sheppard, constitutional affairs spokesman, said an independent Scotland could choose between keeping the monarchy or electing a head of state.

He said: “These discussions are taking place all over the world as many Commonwealth countries review their relationship with the royal family – and it’s only going in one direction.”

SNP MP Tommy Sheppard.

Recent polling shows monarchy support in Scotland sits at 45%, compared to 36% in favour of a republic.

Writing in The National, Mr Sheppard said there is “something unseemly about the pomp and pageantry on the Mall whilst a record number of children go to bed hungry”.

He added: “This is a time when millions are choosing between eating and heating, worrying themselves into an early grave about how to pay the bills.”

Murdo Fraser, Scottish Conservative MSP, criticised Mr Sheppard’s stance, saying there will “always be a tiny minority of torn-faced republicans determined to spoil the party”.

But he said the SNP MP will “speak for more SNP activists and members than the leadership does on this issue”.

HM Queen Elizabeth II meeting Nicola Sturgeon, Ruth Davidson and Kezia Dugdale back in 2016.

Ms Sturgeon said she has “deep respect” for the Queen and reiterated that SNP party policy for an independent Scotland is to continue with the Queen as head of state.

Polling expert Professor John Curtice warned earlier this week that if Scotland is going to win a second independence referendum, they should keep the monarchy.

He said the first minister will need to go for “the broadest constituency as possible and not simply appeal to her base”, if she is to achieve independence.

A group of Scottish Green MSP walked out of a Jubilee tribute at the Scottish Parliament earlier this week.

The party, who are power-sharing partners with the SNP, believe that an independent Scotland should choose between remaining a monarchy or becoming a republic.

