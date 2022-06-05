SNP splits over future of monarchy in independent Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Splits have emerged within the SNP over the future of the monarchy if Scotland becomes an independent country.

Celebrations have taken place throughout the United Kingdom this weekend for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, as she celebrates 70 years on the throne.

But this has led to renewed focus over the monarchy’s future if Scotland votes in favour of independence.

Divisions within the SNP have come to the fore, with The Sunday Times reporting one frontbench MP has defied Nicola Sturgeon’s stance.

On Friday, the first minister said SNP policy for an independent Scotland is “to remain as part of the Commonwealth with the Queen and her successors as head of state”.

Choice over monarchy

But Tommy Sheppard, constitutional affairs spokesman, said an independent Scotland could choose between keeping the monarchy or electing a head of state.

He said: “These discussions are taking place all over the world as many Commonwealth countries review their relationship with the royal family – and it’s only going in one direction.”

Recent polling shows monarchy support in Scotland sits at 45%, compared to 36% in favour of a republic.

Writing in The National, Mr Sheppard said there is “something unseemly about the pomp and pageantry on the Mall whilst a record number of children go to bed hungry”.

He added: “This is a time when millions are choosing between eating and heating, worrying themselves into an early grave about how to pay the bills.”

Murdo Fraser, Scottish Conservative MSP, criticised Mr Sheppard’s stance, saying there will “always be a tiny minority of torn-faced republicans determined to spoil the party”.

But he said the SNP MP will “speak for more SNP activists and members than the leadership does on this issue”.

Ms Sturgeon said she has “deep respect” for the Queen and reiterated that SNP party policy for an independent Scotland is to continue with the Queen as head of state.

Polling expert Professor John Curtice warned earlier this week that if Scotland is going to win a second independence referendum, they should keep the monarchy.

He said the first minister will need to go for “the broadest constituency as possible and not simply appeal to her base”, if she is to achieve independence.

A group of Scottish Green MSP walked out of a Jubilee tribute at the Scottish Parliament earlier this week.

The party, who are power-sharing partners with the SNP, believe that an independent Scotland should choose between remaining a monarchy or becoming a republic.