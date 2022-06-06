Douglas Ross votes to topple Boris Johnson in fresh U-turn

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross changed his mind and voted against Boris Johnson, saying he has heard “loud and clear the anger”.

The Moray MP broke his silence – and shifted position a fourth time – ahead of Monday night’s crucial vote of confidence on the prime minister’s future.

In a statement released shortly before the ballot, Mr Ross said he “cannot in good faith support Boris Johnson”.

In full, Mr Ross said: “While war in Europe continues and the UK Government is providing such strong support to President Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine, the timing of this vote is far from ideal.

“However, while I’ve not sought to bring this vote about at this time, it is now going ahead tonight, and I’ve had to consider how to vote on behalf of my constituents and the country.

“I do so knowing there are vocal opinions on both sides of this argument, an argument that has dominated much of the political discussion for many months.

“The prime minister can be proud of many of the successes his government have led on, particularly the Covid vaccine and the furlough scheme.

“However, I have heard loud and clear the anger at the breaking of Covid rules that we all did our best to follow, and even more so at the statements to Parliament from the prime minister on this topic.

“Having listened closely to people in Moray who re-elected me to represent them, and from many people across Scotland, now that this confidence vote is upon us, I cannot in good faith support Boris Johnson. My vote tonight will support the motion of no confidence.”

Another U-turn

The Tory leader called for the prime minister to go in January when lockdown parties emerged.

But he changed his stance in March, arguing the UK should unite behind Mr Johnson due to the war in Ukraine.

His position shifted slightly again in the last fortnight when he suggested the prime minister should stand down when the international conflict is over.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said he had “heard of politicians doing U-turns” but Mr Ross “does donuts”.

Pete Wishart, MP for Perth and North Perthshire, also hit out at the leader of the Scottish Tories for his fresh U-turn.

He said: “What a ridiculous position the Scots Tories are in.”

Several Tory MSPs called for Mr Johnson to be ousted, including senior frontbench spokesman Murdo Fraser.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack continued to back Mr Johnson.

In a statement released on Monday, he said the prime minister has his “full support”.

The MP added: “He is showing tremendous leadership as we face major challenges at home and abroad.

“I have no doubt that my colleagues in the parliamentary party will vote to show their confidence in the prime minister.”

With a heavy heart, I have taken the extremely tough decision to vote against the Prime Minister. – Andrew Bowie

Andrew Bowie, MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, initially refused to confirm how he intends to vote.

Asked about his constituents who have taken to social media to ask their MP how he plans to vote, Mr Bowie said: “It’s a confidential ballot paper and I take all of their concerns into account but I’m not going to be saying one way or another.”

But two hours later he wrote online: “Tonight, and with a heavy heart, I have taken the extremely tough decision to vote against the Prime Minister.”

Former Scottish Secretary David Mundell and MP John Lamont also confirmed they had lost confidence in the prime minister.

David Duguid backs Johnson

Conservative MP for Banff and Buchan David Duguid was the only other Scottish Tory to side with the prime minister.

In a statement after the vote he said: “Nothing that’s happened in the last 24 hours has changed my opinion on whether or not the prime minister needs to resign so tonight I voted against the motion of no confidence.

“With our recovery from the pandemic and the global inflation pressures that have yet to hit us fully, I believe this is in the best interests of the country.”