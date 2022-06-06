Douglas Ross votes to topple Boris Johnson in fresh U-turn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Douglas Ross votes to topple Boris Johnson in fresh U-turn

By Adele Merson
June 6, 2022, 4:57 pm Updated: June 6, 2022, 9:14 pm
Douglas Ross will vote against Boris Johnson.
Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross changed his mind and voted against Boris Johnson, saying he has heard “loud and clear the anger”.

The Moray MP broke his silence – and shifted position a fourth time – ahead of Monday night’s crucial vote of confidence on the prime minister’s future.

In a statement released shortly before the ballot, Mr Ross said he “cannot in good faith support Boris Johnson”.

In full, Mr Ross said: “While war in Europe continues and the UK Government is providing such strong support to President Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine, the timing of this vote is far from ideal.

“However, while I’ve not sought to bring this vote about at this time, it is now going ahead tonight, and I’ve had to consider how to vote on behalf of my constituents and the country.

Boris Johnson with Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross during a previous visit to Moray

“I do so knowing there are vocal opinions on both sides of this argument, an argument that has dominated much of the political discussion for many months.

“The prime minister can be proud of many of the successes his government have led on, particularly the Covid vaccine and the furlough scheme.

“However, I have heard loud and clear the anger at the breaking of Covid rules that we all did our best to follow, and even more so at the statements to Parliament from the prime minister on this topic.

“Having listened closely to people in Moray who re-elected me to represent them, and from many people across Scotland, now that this confidence vote is upon us, I cannot in good faith support Boris Johnson. My vote tonight will support the motion of no confidence.”

Another U-turn

The Tory leader called for the prime minister to go in January when lockdown parties emerged.

But he changed his stance in March, arguing the UK should unite behind Mr Johnson due to the war in Ukraine.

His position shifted slightly again in the last fortnight when he suggested the prime minister should stand down when the international conflict is over.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said he had “heard of politicians doing U-turns” but Mr Ross “does donuts”.

Pete Wishart, MP for Perth and North Perthshire, also hit out at the leader of the Scottish Tories for his fresh U-turn.

He said: “What a ridiculous position the Scots Tories are in.”

Several Tory MSPs called for Mr Johnson to be ousted, including senior frontbench spokesman Murdo Fraser. 

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie broke his silence after a backlash

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack continued to back Mr Johnson.

In a statement released on Monday, he said the prime minister has his “full support”.

The MP added: “He is showing tremendous leadership as we face major challenges at home and abroad.

“I have no doubt that my colleagues in the parliamentary party will vote to show their confidence in the prime minister.”

With a heavy heart, I have taken the extremely tough decision to vote against the Prime Minister.

– Andrew Bowie

Andrew Bowie, MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, initially refused to confirm how he intends to vote. 

Asked about his constituents who have taken to social media to ask their MP how he plans to vote, Mr Bowie said: “It’s a confidential ballot paper and I take all of their concerns into account but I’m not going to be saying one way or another.”

But two hours later he wrote online: “Tonight, and with a heavy heart, I have taken the extremely tough decision to vote against the Prime Minister.”

Former Scottish Secretary David Mundell and MP John Lamont also confirmed they had lost confidence in the prime minister.

David Duguid backs Johnson

Conservative MP for Banff and Buchan David Duguid was the only other Scottish Tory to side with the prime minister.

In a statement after the vote he said: “Nothing that’s happened in the last 24 hours has changed my opinion on whether or not the prime minister needs to resign so tonight I voted against the motion of no confidence.

“With our recovery from the pandemic and the global inflation pressures that have yet to hit us fully, I believe this is in the best interests of the country.”

How Douglas Ross flip-flopped over Boris Johnson’s lockdown parties scandal

