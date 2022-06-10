Emergency rent freeze climbdown at Holyrood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Emergency rent freeze climbdown at Holyrood

An attempt to force SNP and Green politicians to pick a side on an emergency rent freeze was dropped after it was shown to be unworkable.
By Derek Healey
June 10, 2022, 3:49 pm Updated: June 10, 2022, 5:20 pm
Photo of Derek Healey
North East MSP Mercedes Villalba
North East MSP Mercedes Villalba backed down on the proposal which she hoped would strong-arm ministers into producing a plan within three months.

The SNP Government is already consulting on legislation which would bring in a form of rent controls before the end of the current parliamentary term.

But Ms Villalba says tenants “cannot afford to wait”.

The Labour politician’s climbdown came after Covid Recovery Secretary John Swinney set out fundamental flaws.

Mr Swinney accepted renters face challenges.

But he claimed a range of “substantial and complex” issues must be considered.

Mr Swinney also said the government does not have the powers to follow through on Ms Villalba’s central point.

It states the freeze should apply to all tenancies in Scotland but does not distinguish between residential, commercial and agricultural.

This means it would apply to all three.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney
The freeze would also remain in place until rent control legislation is brought forward.

But it does not set out what kind of legislation would count towards this or take into account the fact some measures are already in place.

Mr Swinney said the government instead needs to spend time on a system which “stands the test of time”.

‘There can be no further delay’

Ms Villalba dropped her demand, but said she wants talks with the government and vowed to force a vote if there is any delay.

“There can be no further delay, or stalling, in introducing a rent freeze after this period, and if there is, I will seek an immediate vote on the original proposal,” Ms Villalba said.

“I am also ready to bring rent freeze amendments back at the next stage of the parliamentary bill if discussions with the government do not lead to firm proposals to provide appropriate support for renters.

“Poverty-stricken renters deserve this protection as a matter of urgency.”

Tenants’ Rights Minister Patrick Harvie wrote to Ms Villalba last month insisting officials “must do the detailed work” to ensure an effective and robust system which “stands the test of time”.

This was rebuffed by the Labour MSP as “little more than warm words”.

