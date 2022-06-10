Emergency rent freeze climbdown at Holyrood

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An attempt to force SNP and Green politicians to pick a side on an emergency rent freeze was dropped after it was shown to be unworkable.

North East MSP Mercedes Villalba backed down on the proposal which she hoped would strong-arm ministers into producing a plan within three months.

The SNP Government is already consulting on legislation which would bring in a form of rent controls before the end of the current parliamentary term.

But Ms Villalba says tenants “cannot afford to wait”.

The Labour politician’s climbdown came after Covid Recovery Secretary John Swinney set out fundamental flaws.

Mr Swinney accepted renters face challenges.

But he claimed a range of “substantial and complex” issues must be considered.

Mr Swinney also said the government does not have the powers to follow through on Ms Villalba’s central point.

It states the freeze should apply to all tenancies in Scotland but does not distinguish between residential, commercial and agricultural.

This means it would apply to all three.

The freeze would also remain in place until rent control legislation is brought forward.

But it does not set out what kind of legislation would count towards this or take into account the fact some measures are already in place.

Mr Swinney said the government instead needs to spend time on a system which “stands the test of time”.

‘There can be no further delay’

Ms Villalba dropped her demand, but said she wants talks with the government and vowed to force a vote if there is any delay.

“There can be no further delay, or stalling, in introducing a rent freeze after this period, and if there is, I will seek an immediate vote on the original proposal,” Ms Villalba said.

“I am also ready to bring rent freeze amendments back at the next stage of the parliamentary bill if discussions with the government do not lead to firm proposals to provide appropriate support for renters.

“Poverty-stricken renters deserve this protection as a matter of urgency.”

Tenants’ Rights Minister Patrick Harvie wrote to Ms Villalba last month insisting officials “must do the detailed work” to ensure an effective and robust system which “stands the test of time”.

This was rebuffed by the Labour MSP as “little more than warm words”.