‘You’re not very good at it’: Aberdeen drug dealer urged by judge to find a new career By Dave Finlay June 10, 2022, 4:24 pm Updated: June 10, 2022, 4:30 pm More than £120,000 of cocaine was found at a flat in Aberdeen [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Man and woman due in court following £18,000 drugs find in Aberdeen Weekend court roll – a paedophile teacher and a rapist athlete Business graduate jailed after £45,000 worth of drugs found in his Aberdeen home Weekend court roll – monkeypox and a cocaine Kinder Surprise