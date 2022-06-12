Ex-Tory minister rates Boris Johnson’s survival chances as ‘very slim’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ex-Tory minister rates Boris Johnson’s survival chances as ‘very slim’

A former Scotland Office minister has said Boris Johnson is on "probation" with his party but his chances of remaining prime minister are "very slim".
By Calum Ross
June 12, 2022, 2:40 pm Updated: June 12, 2022, 2:41 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Lord Duncan admitted the Conservative leader was still in “troubled waters”, despite surviving a confidence vote of Tory MPs in the wake of the partygate scandal.

The peer, who was born and raised in Perthshire, is deputy speaker of the House of Lords, having previously served as an MEP and as a minister in the Scotland Office.

Speaking to Gary Robertson on BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show, Lord Duncan said the Tory party would not hesitate to get rid of Mr Johnson if he was unable to quickly draw a line under the row about rule-breaking gatherings at Downing Street during the pandemic.

“He has got a task ahead of him right now and he is on probation,” he said.

Lord Ian Duncan is a former Scotland Office minister.

“If he fails on probation, the Tory party will do what it always does when its leaders that are not delivering, they will remove him.

“He probably is in troubled waters. He’s got a bit of time, he can turn this around, if he can make people almost forget what has happened over the last few months – then he has a slim chance of carrying on. I would have thought that would be very slim.”

Mr Johnson won 59% in the confidence vote last week, with 211 Tory MPs backing him and 148 voting against.

But the scale of opposition to the prime minister means doubts remain about his future.

Lord Duncan said: “The call will be made a party that really is quite mercenary when it comes to leaders who are not delivering.

‘They stab them in the face’

“Over the past 20 years, when a leader has not been able to do what they were meant to do, the Tory party don’t stab them in the back, they stab them in the face. If they are not delivering, they are removed.”

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross was one of the four MPs from north of the border who voted against the prime minister, having previously U-turned on his resignation calls.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has said Conservative-run councils won't introduce the Workplace Parking Levy
Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross.

Lord Duncan defended the Moray MP, saying: “The important thing is that Douglas Ross got it right when it mattered.

“When it mattered, he cast a vote for what he believed to be right.

“He did so against a prime minister, a leader of a party which he has belonged to for many years. That in itself is a good sign.

Rapprochement

“The real test now, over the coming months, is how a rapprochement created between the leader of the United Kingdom party and the leader of the Scottish party.

“That will be a test both for Boris Johnson and for Douglas Ross, but they both must rise to that test because there is a country to be governed and you can’t simply abdicate.

“You need to be able to work collaboratively, even with people you don’t necessarily enjoy or hold a degree of confidence in.”

