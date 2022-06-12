Argyll garden centre closes after discovery of unexploded WWII bomb

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Argyll garden centre closes after discovery of unexploded WWII bomb

By Louise Glen
June 12, 2022, 3:14 pm Updated: June 12, 2022, 3:19 pm
Police are guarding an unexploded bomb has been found in Appin. Picture by Kinlochlaich/DCT.
A garden centre in north Argyll has had to close for the day after the owners found an unexploded mortar bomb in the grounds.

While making space for a new shed, Fiona Hutchison and her family found a mortar bomb, a tin helmet, bottles and other artefacts in a shallow hole at Kinlochlaich Garden Centre, near Appin.

Immediately they contacted the police.

A bomb disposal squad, known as the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team, are being dispatched to the area to undertake a controlled detonation of the bomb.

An unexploded bomb, a tin helmet and bottles were found in a shallow hole near Appin.

The garden centre posted a notice on its social media pages telling visitors it would be closed until Monday.

The post said: “Sorry, due to the discovery of a second world war mortar bomb, we need shut and await the bomb disposal lot to assess the area.

“Open as normal tomorrow, Monday.”

An unusual find

It is understood that the police have made safe the area while the bomb disposal team travel to the area.

Kinlochlaich Garden Centre lies to the north of the Appin area, and is run by Ms Hutchison.

She said she was unable to say more about the situation until the bomb squad have been.

The tin helmet discovered at Kinlochlaich Garden Centre, near Appin in north Argyll. Picture by Kinlochlaich Garden Centre.

She said it was an unusual find in the area and would like to know more about the history of Kinlochlaich at the time of the second world war.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to reports of an unexploded device found at a premises on Glenstockdale Road, Appin at around 11.20am on Sunday, June 12.

“The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit has been called to assist.”

 

