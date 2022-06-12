Argyll garden centre closes after discovery of unexploded WWII bomb

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A garden centre in north Argyll has had to close for the day after the owners found an unexploded mortar bomb in the grounds.

While making space for a new shed, Fiona Hutchison and her family found a mortar bomb, a tin helmet, bottles and other artefacts in a shallow hole at Kinlochlaich Garden Centre, near Appin.

Immediately they contacted the police.

A bomb disposal squad, known as the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team, are being dispatched to the area to undertake a controlled detonation of the bomb.

The garden centre posted a notice on its social media pages telling visitors it would be closed until Monday.

The post said: “Sorry, due to the discovery of a second world war mortar bomb, we need shut and await the bomb disposal lot to assess the area.

“Open as normal tomorrow, Monday.”

An unusual find

It is understood that the police have made safe the area while the bomb disposal team travel to the area.

Kinlochlaich Garden Centre lies to the north of the Appin area, and is run by Ms Hutchison.

She said she was unable to say more about the situation until the bomb squad have been.

She said it was an unusual find in the area and would like to know more about the history of Kinlochlaich at the time of the second world war.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to reports of an unexploded device found at a premises on Glenstockdale Road, Appin at around 11.20am on Sunday, June 12.

“The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit has been called to assist.”