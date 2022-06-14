Nicola Sturgeon begins ‘formal’ independence campaign

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nicola Sturgeon launches a refreshed case to quit the UK today, one year after she was elected with a promise to hold another referendum.

Speaking before Tuesday’s launch in Edinburgh, the first minister signalled this is the official start of a new campaign she says will lead to a vote in 2023.

The move is opposed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and it is still unclear how a legal route to a referendum can be found.

‘Full powers’

The new series is called Building a New Scotland.

In a statement, Ms Sturgeon said: “Having the full powers of independence does not guarantee a better future – that will depend on the abilities of the people who live here and the quality of the decisions they make – but it is striking just how successful neighbouring countries of Scotland are, compared with the UK.

“They can help point the way to a new Scotland that is wealthier and fairer, more resilient and better placed to help people with issues such as the cost of living crisis than a UK Government committed to a hard Brexit whatever the cost.”

Ms Sturgeon is promoting the report with Greens leader Patrick Harvie, who is also a minister in the administration.

Ms Sturgeon claimed in a BBC interview on Monday there is “no doubt” Scotland would have voted Yes in 2014 if everything was known about the path the UK would take since then.

Opposition MSPs called the campaign reckless and a waste of time.

Nicola Sturgeon has launched more independence campaigns than ferries. – Alex Cole Hamilton MSP

Tory constitution spokesman Donald Cameron said: “The vast majority of Scottish people don’t want the distraction of another referendum next year.”

Labour said a constitutional “obsession” is getting in the way of tackling a cost of living crisis.

‘Risk’

MSP Sarah Boyack said: “SNP and the Greens are putting our future at risk with plans that would make Brexit look like a walk in the park.

“Instead of scrambling to patch over the countless glaring holes in their plans, they should be focused on delivering for Scotland now.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP dismissed the latest push, saying: “Nicola Sturgeon has launched more independence campaigns than ferries.”