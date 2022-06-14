Nicola Sturgeon begins ‘formal’ independence campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish politics

Nicola Sturgeon begins ‘formal’ independence campaign

By Andy Philip
June 14, 2022, 5:45 am
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Omicron was now dominant in Scotland during a Covid update
Nicola Sturgeon is setting out a renewed plan for independence.

Nicola Sturgeon launches a refreshed case to quit the UK today, one year after she was elected with a promise to hold another referendum.

Speaking before Tuesday’s launch in Edinburgh, the first minister signalled this is the official start of a new campaign she says will lead to a vote in 2023.

The move is opposed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and it is still unclear how a legal route to a referendum can be found.

‘Full powers’

The new series is called Building a New Scotland.

In a statement, Ms Sturgeon said: “Having the full powers of independence does not guarantee a better future – that will depend on the abilities of the people who live here and the quality of the decisions they make – but it is striking just how successful neighbouring countries of Scotland are, compared with the UK.

“They can help point the way to a new Scotland that is wealthier and fairer, more resilient and better placed to help people with issues such as the cost of living crisis than a UK Government committed to a hard Brexit whatever the cost.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (centre) welcomes Scottish Green co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater at Bute House, Charlotte Square, Edinburgh, following their Government Ministerial appointments.

Ms Sturgeon is promoting the report with Greens leader Patrick Harvie, who is also a minister in the administration.

Ms Sturgeon claimed in a BBC interview on Monday there is “no doubt” Scotland would have voted Yes in 2014 if everything was known about the path the UK would take since then.

Opposition MSPs called the campaign reckless and a waste of time.

Nicola Sturgeon has launched more independence campaigns than ferries.

– Alex Cole Hamilton MSP

Tory constitution spokesman Donald Cameron said: “The vast majority of Scottish people don’t want the distraction of another referendum next year.”

Labour said a constitutional “obsession” is getting in the way of tackling a cost of living crisis.

‘Risk’

MSP Sarah Boyack said: “SNP and the Greens are putting our future at risk with plans that would make Brexit look like a walk in the park.

“Instead of scrambling to patch over the countless glaring holes in their plans, they should be focused on delivering for Scotland now.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP dismissed the latest push, saying: “Nicola Sturgeon has launched more independence campaigns than ferries.”

