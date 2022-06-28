Aberdeen University expert: Nicola Sturgeon’s IndyRef roadmap ‘doesn’t take us a great deal further’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen University expert: Nicola Sturgeon’s IndyRef roadmap ‘doesn’t take us a great deal further’

Nicola Sturgeon's plan to hold a "legal" independence referendum next year is "political manoeuvring" and does not take Scotland "beyond what we already know", according to leading constitutional expert Professor Michael Keating.
By Adele Merson
June 28, 2022, 6:09 pm Updated: June 28, 2022, 7:17 pm
Photo of Adele Merson
Professor Michael Keating.

Speaking to the Press and Journal, the Aberdeen University academic said a consultative referendum “doesn’t mean very much” without the UK Government saying it would respect the result as was the case in 2014.

Ms Sturgeon signalled a long legal battle ahead on Tuesday by confirming the process will be referred to the Supreme Court by Scotland’s Lord Advocate, the country’s top law officer.

If she is denied legal powers to hold the vote in October next year then the SNP leader has pledged to turn the next general election into a ‘de facto’ referendum.

‘Political will is simply not there’

Prof Keating, chair in Scottish politics at Aberdeen University, said this would be “just be a political gesture”.

He added: “The only new element is the Supreme Court will rule on whether a consultative referendum is legal but that’s not the critical question.

“The critical question is whether the UK Government is going to play.

“The legalities can be dealt with but the political will is simply not there.”

In a letter to Boris Johnson, the SNP leader said she is still willing to negotiate a legal agreement, known as a section 30 order, with the prime minister.

Nicola Sturgeon has asked Boris Johnson to grant a section 30 order.

Mr Johnson continues to believe it is “not the time to be talking about” a second referendum.

A second Aberdeen University expert, politics lecturer Dr Lynn Bennie, said turning the next UK General Election into a fight over a single question “would be unprecedented”.

She told the Press and Journal: “I’m not sure this would be beneficial for the pro-independence cause as those who support these parties for other reasons could take umbrage.

“Having said that, we do know that the Scottish electorate has become more polarised around the constitution in recent years. This is all quite unpredictable.

“In the end, Sturgeon feels she has to set out some kind of plan, to satisfy the independence campaigners and make progress on independence, but the obstacles to what would be a regarded as a legal, widely-respected referendum which inspired high levels of participation remain enormous.”

