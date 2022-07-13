VIDEO: Alba MPs thrown out of House of Commons during independence protest

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nationalist MPs including former justice secretary Kenny MacAskill were escorted from the Westminster debating chamber for staging a pro-independence protest before prime minister’s questions.

The ex SNP government minister was ushered out with fellow Alba MP Neale Hanvey.

Mr Hanvey yelled “Scotland’s voice will be heard” in response to Boris Johnson refusing to allow a second referendum..

‘I will not tolerate such behaviour’

In a furious exchange, Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said: “I will not tolerate such behaviour.”

He then warned if the pair “persist in refusing to comply with my order” they would be officially thrown out of the debating chamber by the sergeant-in-arms.

Both MPs have now been suspended for five days.

Speaking afterwards Mr MacAskill said: “Scotland has a mandate for a referendum and this prime minister is denying Scottish democracy.

“Meanwhile, Scotland is energy rich but half of our people are facing fuel poverty, it is perverse.

Earlier today I made a statement naming two MPs for disregarding the authority of the Chair under SO no. 44(2) which triggers a 5-day suspension for those MPs. Watch here: https://t.co/Etig8j4YmB pic.twitter.com/b8rU78L6b0 — Sir Lindsay Hoyle (@CommonsSpeaker) July 13, 2022

“No Tory prime minister has been elected by the people of Scotland in my lifetime and that will be the same for the next.

“Scotland’s voice will be heard and the people of Scotland will prevail.

“It’s time for independence.”

‘PM holding democracy hostage’

Earlier, Mr MacAskill and Mr Hanvey wrote a letter to Mr Johnson with a set of demands following the PM’s resignation announcement.

In the letter they wrote: “As the self-styled ‘minister for the union’ you must recognise that this union is a voluntary one, and was meant to be a union of equals, as such it can only be maintained by consent of the people of Scotland.

“You should be in no doubt that holding Scotland’s democracy hostage is something which the people of Scotland will not put up with.”

They added: “This indefensible failure of your government and its inability to meaningfully tackle the cost of living catastrophe, are feeding a groundswell of people in Scotland who demand another say on their constitutional future.”

On Tuesday, UK Government lawyers told the Supreme Court it should throw out First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s new legal challenge for an independence referendum.

See you in court

Ms Sturgeon wants to hold a vote on the constitution on October 19 next year.

The first minister wants Mr Johnson to approve the legal mechanism to allow a referendum along the lines of the vote in 2014.

But if the technical “section 30” order is not approved, the Scottish Government wants to test if Holyrood can hold a referendum without Westminster approval.

If those avenues fail, Ms Sturgeon says the next general election will be fought as a single-issue contest on independence in Scotland.