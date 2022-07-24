Pete Wishart calls on Yes supporters to show ‘respect’ to unionists in 2023 referendum campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pete Wishart calls on Yes supporters to show ‘respect’ to unionists in 2023 referendum campaign

By Rachel Amery
July 24, 2022, 1:26 pm Updated: July 24, 2022, 1:31 pm
Pete Wishart, MP for Perth and North Perthshire
Pete Wishart, MP for Perth and North Perthshire

Pete Wishart is pleading with independence supporters to show “respect” to unionists as campaigning for next year’s referendum gets underway.

The Perth and North Perthshire MP says pro-independence campaigners insulting those on the Better Together side at the 2014 referendum “did us no favours”.

Although the proposed IndyRef2 referendum on 19 October 2023 has not yet been officially given the go-ahead, campaigning is already starting – and Mr Wishart wants to make sure it gets off on the right foot.

He said a more civilised campaign rather than the “awful and appalling” behaviour from some will ultimately lead to more people voting in favour of independence.

‘Think of the consequences’, says Wishart

The senior SNP MP said: “Last time around there was difficulty in the way people were campaigning and insults were being traded.

“It did us no favours and lost us support.

“We need to put forward the best case for independence, not get bogged down in meaningless insults and remarks that do no one any good.”

In particular, Mr Wishart wants to clamp down on inappropriate comments being made online.

He said: “You will remember all the debates in 2014 on cyber nats.

“The unionists used that against us and to a certain degree, they had a point.

“It was awful and appalling and it lost us support from those who were still making up their minds.

“It is so easy to bang out a few lines on your phone and post it online.

“But people need to stop, pause and think of the consequences.”

Pro-independence supporters are being told not to get bogged down in trading insults

Calls to agree on a code of conduct

Mr Wishart, along with others in his party, is now drawing up a ‘code of conduct’ for Yes supporters to follow.

He is expected to ask for SNP members to agree on this code at the party conference in October.

Mr Wishart added: “Going forward it is important to set some ground and have a consensus to show our opponents the respect they deserve.

“We can’t have the type of language used previously because it was really unsavoury.

“It was an enormous waste of energy, so this time round we need to do it properly and engage positively to put forward a good case for Scottish independence.”

Here’s how the north and north-east split on independence in 2014 – will there be a chance to think again?

