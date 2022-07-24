Pete Wishart calls on Yes supporters to show ‘respect’ to unionists in 2023 referendum campaign

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pete Wishart is pleading with independence supporters to show “respect” to unionists as campaigning for next year’s referendum gets underway.

The Perth and North Perthshire MP says pro-independence campaigners insulting those on the Better Together side at the 2014 referendum “did us no favours”.

Although the proposed IndyRef2 referendum on 19 October 2023 has not yet been officially given the go-ahead, campaigning is already starting – and Mr Wishart wants to make sure it gets off on the right foot.

He said a more civilised campaign rather than the “awful and appalling” behaviour from some will ultimately lead to more people voting in favour of independence.

‘Think of the consequences’, says Wishart

The senior SNP MP said: “Last time around there was difficulty in the way people were campaigning and insults were being traded.

“It did us no favours and lost us support.

“We need to put forward the best case for independence, not get bogged down in meaningless insults and remarks that do no one any good.”

In particular, Mr Wishart wants to clamp down on inappropriate comments being made online.

Pleased we’ll be debating a code of conduct for Indy campaigning at conference. The abuse and disrespect showered on opponents cost us dearly and we have to campaign with consensus and respect this time. Everybody should be able to sign up to campaign with tolerance and equality — Pete Wishart (@PeteWishart) July 24, 2022

He said: “You will remember all the debates in 2014 on cyber nats.

“The unionists used that against us and to a certain degree, they had a point.

“It was awful and appalling and it lost us support from those who were still making up their minds.

“It is so easy to bang out a few lines on your phone and post it online.

“But people need to stop, pause and think of the consequences.”

Calls to agree on a code of conduct

Mr Wishart, along with others in his party, is now drawing up a ‘code of conduct’ for Yes supporters to follow.

He is expected to ask for SNP members to agree on this code at the party conference in October.

Mr Wishart added: “Going forward it is important to set some ground and have a consensus to show our opponents the respect they deserve.

“We can’t have the type of language used previously because it was really unsavoury.

“It was an enormous waste of energy, so this time round we need to do it properly and engage positively to put forward a good case for Scottish independence.”