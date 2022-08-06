Alex Cole-Hamilton: Green freeports ‘can’t become tax havens for corporations’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Alex Cole-Hamilton: Green freeports ‘can’t become tax havens for corporations’

The Scottish Lib Dem leader has insisted green freeports can’t be used as an excuse for multinational firms to ignore workers’ rights and dodge taxes.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
August 6, 2022, 6:00 am
Photo of Justin Bowie
Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP, leader of the Scottish Lib Dems.
Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP, leader of the Scottish Lib Dems.

The Scottish Lib Dem leader has insisted green freeports can’t be used as an excuse for multinational firms to ignore workers’ rights and dodge taxes.

Alex Cole-Hamilton said his party “cautiously” backs the introduction of the special economic zones which it’s hoped could spur growth in Fife.

Backers say thousands of jobs could be created in Aberdeen and Peterhead if the area’s bid is accepted.

A Highland consortium wants a low tax trade zone to be approved in the Inverness and Cromarty Firth area.

Meanwhile, Orkney’s council has also put their hat in the ring with plans to focus on innovation and research opportunities if successful.

But freeports have attracted controversy, with critics such as the Scottish Greens warning they allow major companies to avoid paying their fair share.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “I’m cautiously supportive of the idea. We need to see the details.

It’s hoped a freeport in Aberdeen can bring thousands of jobs to the city.

“They can’t just become tax havens for multinational corporations that will use it as a loophole in which to increase their profits.”

He added: “They need to work for the communities in which they’re situated. We need to keep an eye on the human rights records of companies locating to these freeports.

“But that notwithstanding, as long as we do the due diligence, I think it’s a good idea, and they certainly have our support.”

Rural push

This week Mr Cole-Hamilton has claimed his party are best-placed to represent the interests of rural Scotland.

The Lib Dem leader wants to see a “just transition” for farmers as the landscape of the industry changes, similar to plans for oil and gas workers as fossil fuels are phased out.

The Holyrood MSP warned the agricultural sector has been “largely abandoned” by both the SNP and Tories.

The Lib Dem leader believes his party is best-placed to represent rural Scotland.

He insisted Nicola Sturgeon is too focused on an “unwanted referendum”.

And he added that Brexit has been a “disaster” for Scotland’s farming industry.

He said: “We should look at the impact of Brexit as a warning against independence, not a reason for it.

“The focus of all ministers in the Scottish Government is not on the rising cost of rural farming, but it is on an unwanted independence referendum next year.”

Tory leadership battle

Mr Cole-Hamilton expects little to change at Westminster when either Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss take power.

Foreign secretary Ms Truss sparked fury among SNP supporters this week when she branded Ms Sturgeon an “attention seeker” who should be “ignored”.

Mr Cole-Hamilton doesn’t think either candidate undermines arguments in favour of the union, but admitted they are not helping.

Liz Truss.

He told us: “The SNP have massively overcooked their reaction to it, but Liz Truss diminished herself. It’s childish.

“Liz Truss is playing into Nicola Sturgeon’s hands, absolutely. I’m depressed by the Tory leadership battle.”

Stopping independence

Mr Cole-Hamilton has indicated he would work alongside both Labour and the Tories to stop Ms Sturgeon’s push to leave the UK.

The first minister wants a second independence vote to take place in 2023, but Mr Cole-Hamilton insists even the SNP leader doubts it will happen.

He said: “I respect the first minister. I think that she has a sense of duty to the problems facing our country and she knows what those problems are.

Nicola Sturgeon.

“But she’s shackled to a runaway train of an independence cause that she’s lost control of.

“She is now just feeding red meat to that base first and foremost, and all other priorities are secondary.”

South of the border, his party could find themselves as kingmakers after the next election if neither of the main two unionist parties achieve a majority.

In 2010, former Lib Dem chief Nick Clegg went into coalition with the Tories, a decision which eventually cost them dozens of seats.

But the Edinburgh MSP said he can see “no circumstances” where current leader Ed Davey would keep the Conservatives in power.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Scottish politics

Dr Gray's had no duty emergency consultant on five nights in April
Calls for emergency recall of Holyrood after island ferry cancellations
Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP, leader of the Scottish Lib Dems.
NHS Grampian bosses admit new waiting times stats paint 'stark' picture for health service
0
UK Government admits ALL electricity bill-payers hit by skewed Scottish subsidy
Embargoed to 0001 Monday April 13 File photo dated 24/11/10 of electricity pylons as the "deliberately confusing" bills provided by energy companies are the biggest barrier to consumers switching between suppliers, according to a study. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Monday April 13, 2015. Confusing tariffs and badly presented billing information is stopping households from getting the best deal on their energy, the report by the CentreForum think-tank for comparison site comparethemarket.com claims. The report warns that switching rates have been in decline since 2012 despite efforts by the government and regulator Ofgem to make it easier to change supplier. Despite identifying general barriers to switching such as a lack of internet access, CentreForum concluded that the biggest problem facing energy customers was the "deliberately confusing way that suppliers present information". Evidence suggested that consumer bills were too complex and tariff descriptions were "buried in cryptic terminology, making like-for-like comparisons extremely difficult". See PA story CONSUMER Energy. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Northern Scotland electricity bill 'scandal' sparks demands for urgent action
Angus MacNeil in row with energy regulator over DIY free electricity claim
Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak before taking part in the BBC Tory leadership debate live. Our Next Prime Minister, presented by Sophie Raworth, a head-to-head debate at Victoria Hall in Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent, between the Conservative party leadership candidates. Picture date: Monday July 25, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Tories. Photo credit should read: Jacob King/PA Wire
Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak invited to Aberdeen to debate North Sea oil and…
Councillor Sandra Macdonald
Aberdeen campaigners call for cost of sunscreen to be slashed to prevent skin cancer
To go with story by Adele Merson. Moray MP said he would be 'delighted' if the Eurovision Song Contest was hosted in the north. Picture shows; Moray MP Douglas Ross. . N/A . Supplied by DCT Media. Date; Unknown
Douglas Ross would be 'delighted' if Aberdeen wins Eurovision bid
Liz Truss 'obnoxious' for promising to ignore Nicola Sturgeon
1

More from The Press & Journal

James (6) and Jay (5) Gordon. Picture by Paul Glendell
GALLERY: Was your family at the Funbox farewell concert at the Music Hall?
0
Scotland and Aberdeen gymnast Louise Christie with her 'Scotland the Brave' ribbon in the individual all-around final. Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Wire
Aberdeen gymnast Louise Christie takes Commonwealth Games silver in ribbon event
The Scottish 4x100m relay team who had previously broken the national record at the Birmingham Diamond League meeting. From left, Alisha Rees, Taylah Spence, Sarah Malone and Rebecca Matheson
North sprint trio help Scotland through to Games 4x100m relay final
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Alex Bone, former footballer drink-driver Picture shows; Alex Bone, former footballer drink-driver. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 05/08/2022
Ex-Ross County footballer Alex Bone banned from driving after drunken 'act of idiocy'
Richard McBain has become the new Chieftain of Clan MacBean. Picture by Sandy McCook.
'This is definitely home': New Clan MacBean Chieftain travels back to Scotland from Arizona…
0
Leighton Clarkson in action for Blackburn Rovers last season.
Aberdeen confirm loan signing of Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson