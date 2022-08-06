Alex Cole-Hamilton: Green freeports ‘can’t become tax havens for corporations’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Lib Dem leader has insisted green freeports can’t be used as an excuse for multinational firms to ignore workers’ rights and dodge taxes.

Alex Cole-Hamilton said his party “cautiously” backs the introduction of the special economic zones which it’s hoped could spur growth in Fife.

Backers say thousands of jobs could be created in Aberdeen and Peterhead if the area’s bid is accepted.

A Highland consortium wants a low tax trade zone to be approved in the Inverness and Cromarty Firth area.

Meanwhile, Orkney’s council has also put their hat in the ring with plans to focus on innovation and research opportunities if successful.

But freeports have attracted controversy, with critics such as the Scottish Greens warning they allow major companies to avoid paying their fair share.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “I’m cautiously supportive of the idea. We need to see the details.

“They can’t just become tax havens for multinational corporations that will use it as a loophole in which to increase their profits.”

He added: “They need to work for the communities in which they’re situated. We need to keep an eye on the human rights records of companies locating to these freeports.

“But that notwithstanding, as long as we do the due diligence, I think it’s a good idea, and they certainly have our support.”

Rural push

This week Mr Cole-Hamilton has claimed his party are best-placed to represent the interests of rural Scotland.

The Lib Dem leader wants to see a “just transition” for farmers as the landscape of the industry changes, similar to plans for oil and gas workers as fossil fuels are phased out.

The Holyrood MSP warned the agricultural sector has been “largely abandoned” by both the SNP and Tories.

He insisted Nicola Sturgeon is too focused on an “unwanted referendum”.

And he added that Brexit has been a “disaster” for Scotland’s farming industry.

He said: “We should look at the impact of Brexit as a warning against independence, not a reason for it.

“The focus of all ministers in the Scottish Government is not on the rising cost of rural farming, but it is on an unwanted independence referendum next year.”

Tory leadership battle

Mr Cole-Hamilton expects little to change at Westminster when either Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss take power.

Foreign secretary Ms Truss sparked fury among SNP supporters this week when she branded Ms Sturgeon an “attention seeker” who should be “ignored”.

Mr Cole-Hamilton doesn’t think either candidate undermines arguments in favour of the union, but admitted they are not helping.

He told us: “The SNP have massively overcooked their reaction to it, but Liz Truss diminished herself. It’s childish.

“Liz Truss is playing into Nicola Sturgeon’s hands, absolutely. I’m depressed by the Tory leadership battle.”

Stopping independence

Mr Cole-Hamilton has indicated he would work alongside both Labour and the Tories to stop Ms Sturgeon’s push to leave the UK.

The first minister wants a second independence vote to take place in 2023, but Mr Cole-Hamilton insists even the SNP leader doubts it will happen.

He said: “I respect the first minister. I think that she has a sense of duty to the problems facing our country and she knows what those problems are.

“But she’s shackled to a runaway train of an independence cause that she’s lost control of.

“She is now just feeding red meat to that base first and foremost, and all other priorities are secondary.”

South of the border, his party could find themselves as kingmakers after the next election if neither of the main two unionist parties achieve a majority.

In 2010, former Lib Dem chief Nick Clegg went into coalition with the Tories, a decision which eventually cost them dozens of seats.

But the Edinburgh MSP said he can see “no circumstances” where current leader Ed Davey would keep the Conservatives in power.