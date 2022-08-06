Turriff’s Aaron Reid wants to continue scoring streak against Keith

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Turriff United striker Aaron Reid is keen to continue his impressive start to the season against Keith.

The 18-year-old has netted three times in Turra’s first two games ahead of today’s Breedon Highland League fixture at the Haughs.

After impressing during a loan spell last season Reid rejoined United from Montrose on a permanent basis this summer.

He said: “If it wasn’t for the boys creating chances then I wouldn’t be able to score.

“But I’m pleased to have been able to put away three of them so far.

“I need to keep sticking those chances away to help us pick up as many points as possible.

“I’ve enjoyed being back at Turriff. The manager Dean Donaldson took me on loan from Montrose last season and gave me a chance in the Highland League.

“I’m enjoying playing in the Highland League and I’m trying to push myself and get the best out of myself every week.”

In contrast to Reid, Keith have struggled in front of goal.

The Maroons haven’t scored in three outings so far this term and boss Craig Ewen acknowledges things need to improve.

He added: “We defended better last week against Wick (1-0 loss) and conceded fewer chances.

“We need to continue that but we also need to start scoring goals and creating more chances for our forwards.

“We need to do a bit better in the final third, at the moment we’re lacking composure, picking the wrong options and overhitting passes or crosses.

“It’s those little things we need to tidy up and if we can then hopefully the goals will come for us.

“Up to now we haven’t been good enough in that area and there’s no hiding from that.”