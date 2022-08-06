Turriff’s Aaron Reid wants to continue scoring streak against Keith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Turriff’s Aaron Reid wants to continue scoring streak against Keith

By Callum Law
August 6, 2022, 6:00 am
Turriff's Aaron Reid has started the season well ahead of their clash with Keith
Turriff's Aaron Reid has started the season well ahead of their clash with Keith

Turriff United striker Aaron Reid is keen to continue his impressive start to the season against Keith.

The 18-year-old has netted three times in Turra’s first two games ahead of today’s Breedon Highland League fixture at the Haughs.

After impressing during a loan spell last season Reid rejoined United from Montrose on a permanent basis this summer.

He said: “If it wasn’t for the boys creating chances then I wouldn’t be able to score.

“But I’m pleased to have been able to put away three of them so far.

“I need to keep sticking those chances away to help us pick up as many points as possible.

“I’ve enjoyed being back at Turriff. The manager Dean Donaldson took me on loan from Montrose last season and gave me a chance in the Highland League.

“I’m enjoying playing in the Highland League and I’m trying to push myself and get the best out of myself every week.”

In contrast to Reid, Keith have struggled in front of goal.

The Maroons haven’t scored in three outings so far this term and boss Craig Ewen acknowledges things need to improve.

Keith manager Craig Ewen

He added: “We defended better last week against Wick (1-0 loss) and conceded fewer chances.

“We need to continue that but we also need to start scoring goals and creating more chances for our forwards.

“We need to do a bit better in the final third, at the moment we’re lacking composure, picking the wrong options and overhitting passes or crosses.

“It’s those little things we need to tidy up and if we can then hopefully the goals will come for us.

“Up to now we haven’t been good enough in that area and there’s no hiding from that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]