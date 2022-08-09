Energy bills: Here’s how your costs are set to rocket unless government takes action By Andy Philip and Joely Santa Cruz August 9, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: August 10, 2022, 9:58 am Use our charts to see what's in store where you live. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags energy bills finance oil and gas More from Scottish politics Humza Yousaf refuses to step in after concerns over Aberdeen GP changes Joy for Kate Forbes as SNP finance chief gives birth to baby girl Ian Blackford demands parliament recalled over cost of living crisis North-east teaching grants plummet after cash linked to slavery 'Mind-blowing': NHS Grampian patient stuck in hospital more than six years Alex Cole-Hamilton: Green freeports ‘can’t become tax havens for corporations’ Dr Gray's had no duty emergency consultant on five nights in April Calls for emergency recall of Holyrood after island ferry cancellations NHS Grampian bosses admit new waiting times stats paint 'stark' picture for health service 1 UK Government admits ALL electricity bill-payers hit by skewed Scottish subsidy More from The Press & Journal Trade union campaigners to take to the streets of Aberdeen to protest cost of… Aberdeen's King Street closed due to police incident WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Banks o' Dee talk promotion and Highland League hopes 0 WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Huntly's Brodie Allen tackles the Quickfire Questions 0 Multiple police called to Dornie in response to ongoing incident in Highland village 0 Buckie Thistle aim to show Highland League's quality in SPFL Trust Trophy