Aberdeen City Council preparing to force entry to homes without new smoke alarms Council officials will soon have the power to force entry to local authority homes in Aberdeen where tenants have refused the fitting of new smoke alarms. By Adele Merson August 12, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 12, 2022, 11:31 am 0 comments It is the responsibility of councils to ensure the alarms are installed for tenants. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Fire Safety Scottish Government Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save More from Scottish politics MSP urges caution as firefighters tackle dozens of barbeque fires each year Scottish Government launches emergency budget review over cost-of-living crisis Nicola Sturgeon warns people will 'undoubtedly' die because of the spiralling cost of living… Nicola Sturgeon offers condolences after Skye shooting Campaigning fishermen want Victorian clampdown to save stocks Major Aberdeen Tory donor picks a side for future prime minister UK Government publishes full case for Supreme Court independence snub Humza Yousaf refuses to step in after concerns over Aberdeen GP changes Energy bills: Here’s how your costs are set to rocket unless government takes action Joy for Kate Forbes as SNP finance chief gives birth to baby girl More from The Press & Journal Single-use plastics are now illegal but are chippies and kebab shops still using them?… 0 What are gun laws and should they be reviewed? Skye MP Ian Blackford believes… 0 Fears for beach food truck revolution as Aberdeen council proposes permit overhaul 0 Business Briefs Bulletin: Ellon whisky shop scoops five star VisitScotland rating, EJ Parker appointed… 'There is a major divide and fighting': Lossiemouth councillor quits Tory administration 0 Boss Billy Dodds urges Caley Thistle to keep calm in bid to land win…
Conversation