All you need to know as Sunak and Truss in north-east before hustings

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are both headed to the north-east as the Tory leadership race enters its critical final stages.

The two candidates to become Britain’s prime minister will be north of the border on Tuesday for the only Scottish hustings event of the campaign.

Here’s all you need to know as the Conservative rivals make a last ditch pitch to win over Tory members.

Where will they visit on Scottish tour?

Both leadership contenders start in the north on Tuesday afternoon where they will meet party members and activists.

Ms Truss is expected to visit a business earlier in the day, before making her way to an event in Aberdeen.

Former chancellor Mr Sunak is expected to be in Aberdeenshire as he tries to win over local Conservative supporters.

The pair will then travel to Perth for the hustings later in the evening.

What reception can they expect?

Undecided Scottish Tory voters will be keen to welcome Mr Sunak and Ms Truss to their home patches as they decide where to lend their support.

But the two Tory MPs should prepare for an angry response from opponents, fed up with a cost-of-living crisis and chaos in Downing Street.

Plenty of anger against the Conservative Party remains following Boris Johnson’s decision to quit.

Pro-independence supporters are expected to gather in Perth outside the concert hall before the leadership debate begins.

Whoever emerges victorious once the campaign has concluded will have a tough job to win back support north of the border.

However, wider popularity among Scottish voters won’t be a point of concern for either candidate right now – since only Tory members actually get to decide who becomes prime minister.

What are the key talking points?

The cost of living crisis has dominated the campaign so far and that’s unlikely to change.

Mr Sunak and Ms Truss have been urged to promise further support for struggling households before energy bills rise again in October.

Labour leader Keir Starmer has heaped more pressure on them to act after insisting he would freeze the energy cap if he was in 10 Downing Street.

Before they head to Perth for the hustings, both candidates can expect to be quizzed over the future of the oil and gas industry in the north-east.

Mr Sunak took the decision to impose a windfall tax on multinational firms in May despite previously opposing the measure.

Business chiefs invited the two leadership hopefuls to Aberdeen for a debate on the UK’s energy strategy going forward.

While the SNP want to phase out oil and gas, senior Tories have been in favour of ramping up production due to the energy crisis.

As always, the future of the union will be a central concern for Tory members nervous about Nicola Sturgeon’s latest independence push.

Both Mr Sunak and Ms Truss vowed to block a second referendum next year and insist the question was answered back in 2014.

Ms Truss sparked anger when she branded Ms Sturgeon an “attention-seeker” who should be ignored.

Even if both candidates stand firm against a referendum, mending relations with Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross and restoring trust among disillusioned Scottish Tory voters will still be important.