All you need to know as Sunak and Truss in north-east before hustings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

All you need to know as Sunak and Truss in north-east before hustings

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are both headed to the north-east as the Tory leadership race enters its critical final stages.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
August 15, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: August 15, 2022, 5:00 pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss.
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss.

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are both headed to the north-east as the Tory leadership race enters its critical final stages.

The two candidates to become Britain’s prime minister will be north of the border on Tuesday for the only Scottish hustings event of the campaign.

Here’s all you need to know as the Conservative rivals make a last ditch pitch to win over Tory members.

Where will they visit on Scottish tour?

Both leadership contenders start in the north on Tuesday afternoon where they will meet party members and activists.

Ms Truss is expected to visit a business earlier in the day, before making her way to an event in Aberdeen.

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss will be in Perth for the hustings.

Former chancellor Mr Sunak is expected to be in Aberdeenshire as he tries to win over local Conservative supporters.

The pair will then travel to Perth for the hustings later in the evening.

What reception can they expect?

Undecided Scottish Tory voters will be keen to welcome Mr Sunak and Ms Truss to their home patches as they decide where to lend their support.

But the two Tory MPs should prepare for an angry response from opponents, fed up with a cost-of-living crisis and chaos in Downing Street.

Plenty of anger against the Conservative Party remains following Boris Johnson’s decision to quit.

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak.

Pro-independence supporters are expected to gather in Perth outside the concert hall before the leadership debate begins.

Whoever emerges victorious once the campaign has concluded will have a tough job to win back support north of the border.

However, wider popularity among Scottish voters won’t be a point of concern for either candidate right now – since only Tory members actually get to decide who becomes prime minister.

What are the key talking points?

The cost of living crisis has dominated the campaign so far and that’s unlikely to change.

Mr Sunak and Ms Truss have been urged to promise further support for struggling households before energy bills rise again in October.

Labour leader Keir Starmer has heaped more pressure on them to act after insisting he would freeze the energy cap if he was in 10 Downing Street.

Before they head to Perth for the hustings, both candidates can expect to be quizzed over the future of the oil and gas industry in the north-east.

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss taking part in a BBC Tory leadership debate.

Mr Sunak took the decision to impose a windfall tax on multinational firms in May despite previously opposing the measure.

Business chiefs invited the two leadership hopefuls to Aberdeen for a debate on the UK’s energy strategy going forward.

While the SNP want to phase out oil and gas, senior Tories have been in favour of ramping up production due to the energy crisis.

Nicola Sturgeon.

As always, the future of the union will be a central concern for Tory members nervous about Nicola Sturgeon’s latest independence push.

Both Mr Sunak and Ms Truss vowed to block a second referendum next year and insist the question was answered back in 2014.

Ms Truss sparked anger when she branded Ms Sturgeon an “attention-seeker” who should be ignored.

Even if both candidates stand firm against a referendum, mending relations with Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross and restoring trust among disillusioned Scottish Tory voters will still be important.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Scottish politics

Unison said workers will strike (Nick Ansell/PA)
Unions reject council pay offer
Grant Shapps was urged to take action.
EXCLUSIVE: Grant Shapps in 'secret communication' over sanction-busting Russia flight from Inverness
SNP cannot just rely on renewables to plug energy gaps, warns Aberdeen Uni expert
Nicola Sturgeon was urged to follow Sadiq Khan's lead on a rent freeze.
Nicola Sturgeon urged to follow London mayor Sadiq Khan's lead on rent freeze
'Strong' reaction could force SNP rethink on £50,000 island bonds plan
0
To go with story by Adele Merson. Aberdeen City Council should within weeks have the power to force entry to council properties in order to install new smoke alarms. Picture shows; Aberdeen's Marischal College. . Marischal College, Aberdeen. . Supplied by DCT Media. Date; Unknown
Aberdeen City Council preparing to force entry to homes without new smoke alarms
1
Firefighters in Scotland have attended 161 barbeque fires since 2017 (Aaron Chown/PA)
MSP urges caution as firefighters tackle dozens of barbeque fires each year
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon chaired the country’s Resilience Committee on Thursday (Russell Cheyne/PA)
Scottish Government launches emergency budget review over cost-of-living crisis
Nicola Sturgeon during her visit to Forfar
Nicola Sturgeon warns people will 'undoubtedly' die because of the spiralling cost of living…
Nicola Sturgeon.
Nicola Sturgeon offers condolences after Skye shooting

More from The Press & Journal

Comedian Jerry Sadowitz pictured in 2003 (Photo: Shutterstock)
Chris Deerin: Jerry Sadowitz cancellation shows we're in danger of policing ourselves to death
1
Greg Millar made it 10 javelin title wins in a row at Aberdeen Sports Village. Picture by Bobby Gavin
Athletics: Perfect 10 for Aberdeen javelin thrower Greg Millar at Scottish Senior Championships
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Boss Malky Mackay backs Ross County to learn and earn points soon in Premiership…
0
Ollie Medium Fabric Sofa Bed, £1,095, Furniture Village.
Bedtime stories: How to create a heavenly haven for overnight guests
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Jamie Laws - court Picture shows; Jamie Laws caused a disturbance at Charlotte Street.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
'We were disco dancing': Domestic abuser's excuse to police after Airbnb attack
Fabulous Fittie Fashion Festival
Fabulous Fittie Fashion Festival to support female creatives and raise funds for charity
0