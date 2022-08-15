From ghoulish to ‘grammable’… Slains Castle pub to lose creepy look with complete Slug and Lettuce overhaul

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One of Aberdeen’s most distinctive bars could soon lose its famously creepy decor to become a haven for Instagram fans with its own “selfie wall”.

Slains Castle, named after the eerie Cruden Bay landmark that inspired Dracula author Bram Stoker, has been known for its gothic look for more than 20 years.

Stone busts of the fanged fiend and Vlad the Impaler welcome guests to a bar where toilets are hidden behind bookcases and the cocktail list is based on the Seven Deadly Sins.

But owners Stonegate have now launched proposals to do-away with the dimly lit surroundings to make way for a bright and breezy cocktail bar.

The firm wants to convert the Belmont Street institution into a branch of its Slug and Lettuce chain.

Bosses aim to swap the ghoulish for the glam – with a “selfie wall”, golden bar and trendy “birdcage” seating designed to generate a social media buzz.

What will be changed?

Papers lodged with Aberdeen City Council detail a raft of changes to completely revamp the venue.

The existing twisty staircase will be torn out, along with the bars, fireplace, raised areas and all fixed seating.

Stonewall says “all existing fixtures and fittings throughout ground floor and first floor” will be removed, with the whole place being repainted too.

There would also be a new “selfie wall” added to the interior, and the toilets would be “fully refurbished”.

Scroll back and forth to see the changes to the ground floor:

And here is how the first floor could be transformed:

Artificial cherry blossom trees will also be installed near the entrance, providing a colourful backdrop for photos.

Design changes would make space ‘more appropriate’

The B-listed granite building dates back to the 1800s when it was the West St Nicholas Kirk.

Bidwells architects explain that the interior was “extensively modernised” when it was converted into the gothic bar in 1999.

The firm adds: “The internal features are not original features of the listed building.

“The proposed alterations seek to make the site fit for purpose, bringing a new concept to Aberdeen.”

The internal alterations would allow the space to be more appropriate to the design principles associated with Slug and Lettuce bars.”

Slains Castle fans may oppose Slug and Lettuce transformation

Stonewall first lodged plans to reimagine Slains Castle in March 2019, with permission granted to replace the signs outside with Slug and Lettuce branding.

Although the firm could not go into detail at the time, bosses indicated that a more comprehensive overhaul would be on the cards.

The idea sent shivers up the spines of many Slains Castle devotees, with 1,785 people backing a petition to save its “creepy aesthetic”.

Spearheading the campaign, Kathryn Symmonds despaired at it becoming “another generic establishment”.

However, some welcomed the thought of increased investment in the city centre.

Speaking at the time, Aberdeen Inspired said the “significant” revamp would “enhance the area as a whole”.

What can we expect if Slains Castle becomes Slug and Lettuce?

There are presently just three Slug and Lettuce bars in Scotland – two in Edinburgh and one in Glasgow.

As well as its signature cocktails, the brand prides itself on “bottomless brunches” and afternoon teas during the day.

That may make it a big-name rival for local outlet Cup, just around the corner, or Books and Beans further up Belmont Street.

And its website boasts about its night-time transformation into “the perfect meet-up venue” with the “ideal atmosphere for a night of partying”.

How will it look?

A series of images sent to the council by Bidwells offer an indication of how Slains Castle could go from macabre to modern…

You can see the plans here.