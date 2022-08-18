Alistair Carmichael: ‘Slow decline of our ferry service is emblematic of approach within Bute House’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alistair Carmichael: ‘Slow decline of our ferry service is emblematic of approach within Bute House’

By Alistair Carmichael, MP for Orkney and Shetland
August 18, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 18, 2022, 8:44 am
Alistair Carmichael MP
Alistair Carmichael MP

The best time to plant a tree is 20 years ago. The second-best time is today.

The best time to secure sufficient and reliable transport services for the Scottish isles would have been any time in the last 15 years of SNP rule.

The second-best time would be to start now, invest consistently, and – perhaps – finally give up the addiction to short-term PR and photo ops.

When you read the latest report that a CalMac ferry has broken down, that a route has been restricted, that people are sleeping in their cars at the quayside, it is hard to escape the feeling that Scotland’s lifeline ferry network is slipping year by year into deeper and deeper crisis.

It was not always this way. Which leaves the question: how did we get here?

Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael says the SNP Government have presided over a decline in ferry services.

These problems did not start all at once. It has taken years of neglect and disinterest by the government in Holyrood to reach this point.

Not for nothing has the phrase “eye off the ball” become the standard reference when talking about Scottish ministers.

The slow decline of our ferry service is emblematic of the approach within Bute House.

Long-term success for our communities has been sacrificed on the altar of short-term spin.

Islanders vented their anger at MSPs over Scotland’s unreliable ferry system.

The government has always been long on press releases and short on policy results. That is particularly true when it comes to the slow-and-steady aspects of governance, the areas – like transport investment – in which there are no quick and easy fixes.

When you can spend a couple million on a quick project for a quick press clipping, ministers are always ready to act. When the task is to quietly invest for 10 years for sustained and effective services, somehow they are never to be found.

Instead, as ferry investment has fallen by the wayside – save two overpriced and undelivered hulks contracted just in time for an SNP party conference some years ago – ferry assets on the west coast have been sweated for years upon years.

Between 1993 and 2007 a vessel was replaced every 14 months – that is, almost once per year. Since 2007 the rate has been less than one new vessel every three years.

‘Something has to give’

Far too many vessels on active duty are far past their use-by date, and it tells. CalMac’s repair bill has tripled in the last 10 years. Something has got to give – either the SNP-Green government’s complacency, or the viability of our island communities.

We have to hope that it is the former.

Now I must admit to a degree of bias – indeed self-interest – in this matter. I am an islander twice over, by birth and by choice. I was born and raised on Islay, and elected to represent the Northern Isles.

I believe in my bones in the importance of keeping our island communities as the unique and invaluable assets to Scotland that they have been for centuries.

Ferguson Marine shipyard in Port Glasgow is currently building the newest vessel for the CalMac fleet.

I see the strength of feeling in my own community about their need and their right to good transport connections and I know for a fact that people in the Western Isles feel just as strongly.

The strength and success of our island communities – like the ferries that service them – is no accident. It cannot be taken for granted.

Decades of concerted effort by local leaders, businesses and community groups have been required to retain and renew opportunities in the isles, where otherwise they might have died out.

‘A decade to fix’

As with ferries, so with the wider isles community – there is no great secret to success. What is required is earnest effort over years with islanders and coastal communities leading the discussion, not dictated to by Holyrood.

If we re-empower local people who have the know-how to act and the incentives to deliver, then we can once again secure the future of our vibrant Scottish islands.

The harm done to our ferry service cannot be reversed overnight. It could take a decade or more to undo.

But if the time to invest in our ferries was 10 or 15 years ago, when the SNP first began to neglect them, then the second-best time is right now.

Alistair Carmichael is the Liberal Democrat MP for Orkney and Shetland

