Moray maternity campaigners to get update after years without answers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Moray maternity campaigners to get update after years without answers

Moray hospital campaigners are expected to finally get answers from the SNP Government on a way forward for  restoring services at Dr Gray's maternity unit.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson
October 6, 2022, 1:33 pm Updated: October 6, 2022, 6:47 pm
Photo of Adele Merson
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf is expected to deliver a statement on Moray maternity services at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin later this month.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf is expected to deliver a statement on Moray maternity services at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin later this month.

Moray hospital campaigners are expected to finally get answers from the SNP Government on a way forward for  restoring services at Dr Gray’s maternity unit.

A statement has been scheduled for October 26, after the upcoming parliamentary break.

It is expected to detail plans for reinstating a full consultant-led maternity unit at the hospital, after a staffing crisis saw it downgraded in summer 2018.

The move left most mums facing either a 90-minute trip to Aberdeen or a 60-minute trip to Inverness to give birth, depending on conditions.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf is facing pressure to publicise timescales for this to happen, amid claims Moray mums are being left “in limbo”. 

Two women in the region were forced to give birth near the A96 earlier this year while on their way to Aberdeen Maternity Unit, 65 miles from Dr Gray’s.

‘I’ll be holding Humza Yousaf to account’

Moray MP Douglas Ross had called on Mr Yousaf to clear a space in his diary at Holyrood to tackle concerns before parliament broke for its two-month summer recess in June.

But it will be four months later that the health secretary outlines next steps for Moray maternity services.

Highlands and Islands MSP Douglas Ross wants answers from Humza Yousaf.

Mr Ross says delaying the “crucial statement” until parliament returns from its October recess is “just the latest insult to expectant mothers across Moray”.

He added: “When we get this statement, I’ll be holding Humza Yousaf to account on how exactly he plans to fully restore maternity services in Moray.

“Right now, local people don’t have any confidence he will do so.”

Mr Ross drew attention to his own experience during question-time at the Scottish Parliament on Thursday.

He told Nicola Sturgeon to fix the wider NHS, reminding her how his wife had been forced to go to Aberdeen from Elgin in an emergency for the birth of their son.

‘Put off having a family’

Almost three quarters of births have been referred to Aberdeen or Inverness since the maternity unit was “temporarily” downgraded in 2018.

Campaigners Keep Mum have heard from women in the region who have “put off having a family” because of concerns over care. 

Plans are continuing for a move towards an interim model which will see an upgrade to facilities at Raigmore maternity unit in Inverness.

But clinicians have raised safety concerns over the move, saying it could lead to “overcrowding”.

An independent review found it could take up to a decade for maternity services to be fully reinstated at Dr Gray’s.

Consultant-led maternity services

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We are committed to the return of consultant-led maternity services at Dr Grays Hospital.

“We are clear that this return will require significant investment in the infrastructure and workforce, and solving complex systemic problems, such as recruitment and retention.

“In line with our commitments we are keeping parliament updated as the boards move to develop and implement Plans for both ‘Model 4’ and ‘Model 6’ in the Moray Maternity Review.

“The £10 million package announced for Dr Gray’s and Raigmore hospitals will support delivery of the changes they, and local clinicians, are calling for.

“Both NHS Grampian and NHS Highland are developing timelines for these with plans for the interim Networked model due, and plans for the consultant-led unit due by the end of this year.”

Moray maternity fears: ‘There could be a death of a mother or a baby – or both’

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Scottish politics

A third of businesses in Scotland expect the four-day week to become a reality in the next ten years, new research shows (Joe Giddens/PA)
Four-day week on the horizon, a third of Scottish businesses claim
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf is expected to deliver a statement on Moray maternity services at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin later this month.
Fury as Aberdeen pensioner with broken hip forced to take taxi to hospital after…
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf is expected to deliver a statement on Moray maternity services at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin later this month.
Two freeport bids have been selected behind closed doors – so what’s the delay?
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf is expected to deliver a statement on Moray maternity services at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin later this month.
Bereaved son says outgoing Covid inquiry chief Lady Poole lacked 'empathy'
MSPs have urged the Scottish Government to take more action to meet the growing demand for allotments in Scotland (Ben Birchall/PA)
Ministers must respond to growing demand for allotments, MSPs say
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf is expected to deliver a statement on Moray maternity services at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin later this month.
Highland SNP activists push for radical land ownership cap
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf is expected to deliver a statement on Moray maternity services at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin later this month.
Coronavirus in Scotland - here are the key demographics
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf is expected to deliver a statement on Moray maternity services at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin later this month.
Coronavirus in Scotland - track the spread with these charts
Tracking the vaccination rollout in Scotland
Covid vaccine in Scotland: Track the rollout progress with these charts
Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has said Conservative-run councils won't introduce the Workplace Parking Levy
Douglas Ross says potential Conservative leadership rivals should step up or own anonymous comments

Most Read

1
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf is expected to deliver a statement on Moray maternity services at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin later this month.
WATCH: Eight crew members rescued from North Sea after Peterhead fishing boat sinks after…
2
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf is expected to deliver a statement on Moray maternity services at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin later this month.
Heartbroken Belmont Filmhouse staff describe moment ‘strangers came in and said we’d lost our…
2
3
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf is expected to deliver a statement on Moray maternity services at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin later this month.
Fury as Aberdeen pensioner with broken hip forced to take taxi to hospital after…
4
anti-social behaviour
Chainsaws and fishing gear stolen from shed in Lhanbryde
5
Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen could be reopening "within weeks". Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
‘We are getting close… and I mean very close’: Union Terrace Gardens FULL reopening…
6
6
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf is expected to deliver a statement on Moray maternity services at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin later this month.
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin receives EIGHT-match ban from Scottish FA for Ryan Porteous comments
7
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf is expected to deliver a statement on Moray maternity services at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin later this month.
Remorseless Christmas Day rapist jailed for seven years
8
Banffshire and Banffshire Coast
Aberdeenshire Council leader branded ‘village fool’ as administration strained over lack of official plan
9
Council bosses have pledged that "anything not right will be rectified" after "serious concerns" were raised about damage to granite steps and the quality of work at Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Damaged granite at £30m UTG site put down to ‘inevitable snagging’ by council chiefs
2

More from Press and Journal

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf is expected to deliver a statement on Moray maternity services at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin later this month.
Nearly 900 North Sea blocks up for grabs in 33rd UK oil and gas…
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf is expected to deliver a statement on Moray maternity services at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin later this month.
Malky Mackay heartened by ownership and honesty of Ross County players in wake of…
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf is expected to deliver a statement on Moray maternity services at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin later this month.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin welcomes selection headache for New Firm derby... but won't be…
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf is expected to deliver a statement on Moray maternity services at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin later this month.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds hails impact of 'revelation' Cammy Harper
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf is expected to deliver a statement on Moray maternity services at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin later this month.
Interactive online tool for money support launched in Moray
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf is expected to deliver a statement on Moray maternity services at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin later this month.
Inverness street cleaner sweeps up 35 years in the job
Shetland coastal erosion site
Prehistoric pottery and mysterious stone box gathered in Shetland to protect them from coastal…
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf is expected to deliver a statement on Moray maternity services at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin later this month.
'Extremely disappointed' Aberdeen to appeal Jim Goodwin's eight-match ban
Shetland flag waving in the air
Should Shaetlan be recognised as a language? UHI working on groundbreaking Shetland language plan
Justin Bieber is meant to perform in Aberdeen next year.
Justin Bieber postpones UK tour - including Aberdeen date

Editor's Picks