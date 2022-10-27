Community groups tell SNP to stop the rich buying-up land

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Community groups tell SNP to stop the rich buying-up land

The SNP has been urged to finally deliver a "real transformation" in Scotland by stopping vast swathes of land from being owned by a handful of rich buyers.
Calum Ross By Calum Ross
October 27, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 27, 2022, 10:06 am
Photo of Calum Ross
Anders Holch Povlsen, Scotland's largest private landowner. Image: Wildland Ltd

The SNP has been urged to finally deliver a “real transformation” in Scotland by stopping vast swathes of land from being owned by a handful of rich buyers.

A group representing more than 100 community landowners says Nicola Sturgeon’s government should cap the amount of land that can be owned by any individual or group.

Ailsa Raeburn, chairwoman of Community Land Scotland, said the move was “critical”.

Her group has proposed an ownership limit in its response to a consultation on land reform.

It follows a similar proposal put forward last month by North East MSP Mercedes Villalba.

Who owns Scotland?

Scotland has one of the most concentrated land ownership patterns in the world.

About 400 owners are estimated to control half of all Scotland’s privately owned land.

Danish fashion retail tycoon Anders Holch Povlsen is the nation’s largest private landowner, having purchased several estates covering more than 220,000 acres.

Land Reform minister Mairi McAllan. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

The Scottish Government is consulting on a new Land Reform Bill, which will be tabled next year.

Land Reform minister Mairi McAllan has said the government is “fully committed” to tackling the adverse effects of scale and concentration of landownership, while “empowering communities in the process”.

What is proposed in the Bill?

Proposed measures include a new “public interest test” that could lead to major land deals being blocked.

There could also be a requirement on owners of large-scale holdings to give prior notice to community bodies of their intention to sell-up.

Ms Raeburn said: “We obviously welcome a lot of the proposals in the consultation, around notifications of sale and the public interest test.

“A lot of those are really around better management, which is to be welcomed.

“But I think the only way that we are really going to see real transformation of ownership, in terms of diversification, is by putting limits on total ownership.

“We would like to know why the government are not looking at it now and seriously considering it.”

Former Labour minister Peter Peacock. Image: Alasdair Allen / DC Thomson

The idea was a key proposal of the Land Reform Review Group Report in 2014, and was raised again by former Labour minister Peter Peacock in 2018.

Ms Raeburn believed it would encourage more housing in rural areas, attract more small businesses and pave the way for communities to expand.

“For us it is a really critical thing that has been missed from the consultation,” she said.

“It’s only if we actually crack that real significant problem of monopoly ownership by individuals or businesses that we are actually going to be able to unlock some of this.

“Given we have a depopulation crisis, and a loss of young people crisis, again from a community and society perspective, now is exactly the time to be looking at this, and not kicking it into the long grass for further down the line.”

Ailsa Raeburn, CLS chair

The response also says the Scottish Government’s proposed definition of what qualifies as “large scale holdings” is set too high at 3,000 hectares, when it should be more like 500 hectares, or 1,200 acres.

It adds that the voluntary expectations in the “Land Rights and Responsibilities Statement” should be made compulsory for large-scale landowners, and any owner receiving public grants.

Progress at risk

Community Land Scotland hailed reforms since devolution, but raised fears that rising prices, driven in part by carbon offsetting by so-called “green lairds”, could undermine those gains.

The group cited progress across rural Scotland inspiring communities to buy shops, pubs, houses and whole estates.

“All of this has been made possible through the legislation introduced by the Scottish Parliament and the associated funding,” the group added.

“All of this progress is however, being put at risk, as values rise, more and more land and buildings are sold off market without communities getting the chance to bid and the suite of community rights to buy become more difficult to use.”

It continued: “The proposed Land Reform Bill is a chance to address some of these challenges and ensure we do not roll back the progress that has already been made.”

