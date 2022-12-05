Exclusive: ‘Secret’ legal advice given to Grant Shapps over sanction-busting Russia flight from Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Exclusive: ‘Secret’ legal advice given to Grant Shapps over sanction-busting Russia flight from Inverness

Tory minister Grant Shapps received secret legal advice after a private jet departed Inverness on a sanctions-busting flight to Moscow, we can reveal.
Calum Ross By Calum Ross
December 5, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 5, 2022, 4:45 pm
Photo of Calum Ross
Image: DC Thomson
Image: DC Thomson

Tory minister Grant Shapps received secret legal advice after a private jet departed Inverness on a sanctions-busting flight to Moscow, we can reveal.

The UK Government is attempting to block the release of the correspondence between lawyers and Mr Shapps, who was transport secretary at the time.

It argues the documents cannot be disclosed because they are “protected by legal professional privilege”.

But the Westminster government was accused of making “strenuous efforts” to withhold relevant information about this flight because it would rather the public was “kept in the dark”.

Mystery continues to surround the private charter that was allowed to depart the Highland capital on February 26, bound for Moscow’s Vnukovo airport.

On social media, Mr Shapps publicly accused Inverness Airport of having “failed to comply” with a ban on Russia flights, which was introduced through a Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) the day before the departure.

However, he faced calls to apologise to the airport after we revealed the flight was cleared for take-off by the UK Government’s Border Force, the police’s Special Branch and national air traffic controllers.

Inverness Airport. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson

While the Scottish Government has released its ministerial communications about the flight under freedom of information (FOI) laws, the UK Government has twice refused.

It initially said it would be too expensive and time-consuming to disclose the correspondence.

Transparency battle

Our second FOI request only asked for the disclosure of Mr Shapps’ communications relating to the flight on February 26, 27 and 28 this year.

But in response, the Department for Transport (DFT) said releasing the information could have “detriment to the UK’s world standing and ongoing diplomatic relations relating to the wider Russian invasion of Ukraine”.

It added: “The detriment would be caused by countries not trusting the UK with their information and in some cases be in breach of international conventions of sharing information between countries.”

The P&J has complained to the Information Commissioner’s Office about the decision.

The Estonian-registered plane which travelled from Inverness to Moscow.

Ahead of the commissioner’s investigation, the DFT applied two more exemptions which it argues justifies the refusal of our request.

One of the exemptions relates to protecting the names of junior officials, and the other concerns legal advice.

“This exemption is being applied as some of the information in scope of your request is protected by legal professional privilege,” the DFT said.

It added that while releasing the communications would show it had “correctly obtained legal advice whilst dealing with these matters”, there was also a strong public interest in safeguarding legal privilege.

‘Legal risks’

“Officials and lawyers have to be able to share all information that is available to them frankly and in confidence, to enable effective decision-making based on the facts and an informed assessment of the legal risks,” the DFT said.

Mr Shapps must have received the legal advice in question on February 26, 27 or 28.

Richard Thomson, the SNP MP for Gordon, previously challenged Boris Johnson about the flight at prime minister’s questions in the Commons.

He said: “It’s now over six months since I was promised by the then PM Boris Johnson that he would make sure the House was properly informed about the questions which arose from this event.

“It’s therefore quite extraordinary that we are still waiting for answers to the basic questions of who was on that flight, and also over the role played by the UK Government in not preventing the aircraft from leaving Inverness for Russia, in apparent breach of its own sanctions policies.

“It’s not good enough – as a previous transport minister attempted – to place the blame for this onto Inverness Airport.

“It’s also increasingly clear from the strenuous efforts being made by the UK Government to withhold information about this flight that they have relevant information that they would rather the public was kept in the dark about.”

The plane left the Highland capital just two days after Russia invaded Ukraine and only 12 hours after a ban on Russian flights came into force.

The jet travelled from Moscow to Geneva then onto Amsterdam on February 25.

It flew to Inverness, Moscow and back to Geneva on the following day

We previously reported that Panaviatic, the charter company, was linked to a bank at the centre of an Estonian money laundering probe.

On June 30, the SNP challenged Mr Shapps about the flight during a Commons exchange.

The Conservative minister said: “As a pilot, I understand how NOTAMs – notices to aviation – work: they are the responsibility of either the pilot or the aviation operator, which in this case was the airport, to follow.

“There is simply no excuse for not following them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scottish politics

Tragic NHS errors led to seven deaths in Highlands and Islands
Image: DC Thomson
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Citizens Advice Scotland has warned people may have to prioritise essential costs, leading to fears that council tax debt could increase in 2023 (Jane Barlow/PA)
Fears council tax arrears could soar as charity’s figures reveal scale of debt
Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire and Islands record highest number of house fires in homes without smoke alarms
Image: DC Thomson
SNP 'hardball' threat to take education powers from councils
Image: DC Thomson
Newly-elected SNP ministers discussed delaying Aberdeen bypass in 2007
A96 work
POLL: Should full A96 dualling go ahead?
2
Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen MSP forced to apologise for filming Holyrood 'flasher'
Image: DC Thomson
ScotRail forced to pay almost £800 on Wick to Inverness rail replacement taxi fare
Image: DC Thomson
Claims A9 treated like a 'forgotten backwater' as petition reaches 3,700 signatures

Most Read

1
Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Image: DC Thomson
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
3
Image: DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
4
Image: DC Thomson
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
5
Image: DC Thomson
Forks at the ready! 10 restaurants, cafes, bars and takeaways set to open in…
6
Image: DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
7
music inverness 2023
Big music acts heading for Inverness in 2023 – including two final shows at…
8
Tragic NHS errors led to seven deaths in Highlands and Islands
9
Lochinver lifeboat
Coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl in Highlands
10
Image: DC Thomson
Beautician dragged tattooist boyfriend across car park by hair after romantic Highland getaway turns…

More from Press and Journal

Image: DC Thomson
Section of A99 closed following one-vehicle crash north of Wick
Image: DC Thomson
Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives
Image: DC Thomson
New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees?
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson
Image: DC Thomson
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
Image: DC Thomson
Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society
Image: DC Thomson
Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly
Image: DC Thomson
Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live…
Image: DC Thomson
Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even…
Cfine rural poverty
'Rural poverty is a widespread problem': Cfine mobile foodbank looks to expand to help…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented