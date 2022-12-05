Gordon Brown says Labour will push on with constitution overhaul even if Scots reject it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gordon Brown says Labour will push on with constitution overhaul even if Scots reject it

Labour will push forward with plans for a constitutional overhaul even if Scots voters reject them at the ballot box, Gordon Brown has said.
Derek Healey By Derek Healey
December 5, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 5, 2022, 4:57 pm
Photo of Derek Healey
Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown.
Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown.

The former prime minister was speaking ahead of a new paper set to be published on Monday by the party’s Commission on the Future of the UK.

The wide-ranging review of the current UK constitution has been framed as providing an alternative to both the status quo and Scottish independence.

Speaking ahead of its official launch, Mr Brown, who is chair of the commission, said the plan will be put to voters at the next general election as an opportunity to make the UK a better place.

But he also stated that any Labour government returned at the election would push on with the proposals even if Scots reject them and vote instead to return a majority of SNP MPs in Scotland.

Battle lines drawn for election

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has vowed to fight the election as a de-facto referendum, where every vote for her party would be considered a vote for independence.

Nicola Sturgeon wanted to hold a referendum. Image: PA

Asked how important it is to have the endorsement of Scottish voters and whether a poor election performance could force a rethink of the commission’s proposals, Mr Brown insisted: “This is going ahead if there is a Labour government.”

The ex-PM said the recommendations set out in the report would create “a new sense that there’s a shared mission of United Kingdom”.

He added: “I think you will find that Labour, whatever happens, as long as it is in government, and no matter how many MPs it has in different areas of the country, will want to implement them.

“But the key thing of course is, if you want this change, if you want change to happen and as quickly as we can do it if we’re a Labour government, then there’s no point in voting SNP or Conservative.

“Instead of a one-issue election, we’re proposing social, economic, political and constitutional change.”

What does the report say?

The 115-page report sets out a total of 40 recommendations.

These include proposals to help address the “over-centralisation of the UK state and economic inequality within the nation”.

Scotland would be given an “enhanced role” in the UK through greater representation in a new assembly of regions and nations to replace the House of Lords, as well UK national bodies such as the Bank of England and Foreign office.

The Job Centre Network would be devolved and a Labour government would report on increasing borrowing powers for the Scottish Government.

The Holyrood debating chamber.

Ministers at Holyrood would be able to enter agreements and international bodies related to devolved areas, such as Erasmus, Unesco and the Nordic Council.

Meanwhile, permanent constitutional protection of devolved powers would mean they could not be overridden by politicians at Westminster.

The proposals would underpin a new “British mission” that would include elements such as ending child and pensioner poverty, maintaining a universally available health service free at the point of use and driving equality initiatives.

However, there have been reports of tensions within the party over Mr Brown’s call for the House of Lords to be replaced with an elected second chamber.

Peers warned these plans may not be deliverable in the first term of a Labour government and said leader Sir Keir Starmer could “use up a lot of political capital at the expense of other domestic reforms if he goes too fast on this.”

