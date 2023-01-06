NHS crisis will worsen in rural Scotland as cost-of-living crisis takes hold, warns Highland GP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

NHS crisis will worsen in rural Scotland as cost-of-living crisis takes hold, warns Highland GP

The cost-of-living crisis is hitting rural Scotland's health care services harder and making it tougher to recruit doctors, a leading Highland GP warns.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
January 6, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 6, 2023, 5:58 pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Dr Miles Mack warned there are no easy fixes for the NHS. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Dr Miles Mack warned there are no easy fixes for the NHS. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The cost-of-living crisis is hitting rural Scotland’s health care services harder and making it tougher to recruit doctors, a leading Highland GP warns.

Dingwall doctor Miles Mack said the north of Scotland has been the “canary in the mine” over the past decade for an NHS crisis which has still gone on to grip the entire country.

Dr Mack, a former chair of the Royal College of General Practitioners in Scotland, said there are no easy solutions to the “mess”.

He told the Press and Journal: “It’s going to be expensive to fix it. Any solutions which are put out there as being cost-free I think are unrealistic.”

A&E waiting times have worsened, many patients face a struggle to see their GP and nurses threatened to strike.

There have even been demands to draft in the Army to improve capacity and ensure services can continue to run.

SNP health chief Humza Yousaf has faced repeated calls to quit, including calls to explain himself over failures in north-east community care provision.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Image: PA.

Mr Yousaf is expected to give a statement to the Scottish Parliament on January 10 to address the mounting challenges facing the NHS.

But Dr Mack said many of the problems gripping the country are nothing new.

He said: “Rural areas are the canary in the mine. We’ve had practices being taken over by health boards for many years.”

Recruitment problems

In November 2021, NHS Highland confirmed plans to take over Alness and Invergordon Medical Practice due to staffing shortages.

In August this year, an independent Western Isles GP practice was taken over by the NHS after their doctor announced his departure.

Dr Mack added: “It’s always been difficult to recruit doctors to work in rural areas.

“It only makes it more so as the cost of travel and cost of heating disproportionately hits rural areas.”

Dr Iain Kennedy said the NHS is in a ‘dire situation’. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

In November, top Inverness doctor Iain Kennedy, who chairs the BMA doctors’ union in Scotland, warned the NHS risks “sleepwalking” into a two-tier system where free healthcare is not available for all.

Dr Mack said that would be a “disaster” for the country, and admitted he is “pessimistic” about the future of the health service.

He said: “In the long-term, I can’t see that would be of any benefit. It would all cost every one of us a great deal more to use a private system.

‘Terrible situation’

“We’re in a terrible situation. I’m pessimistic that we’ll fix it unless we get a clear understanding that it needs to be funded in an adequate way.”

As a GP, Dr Mack believes solutions to the current crisis must go beyond simply chasing targets.

He said: “Concentrating on front door services is not going to be sufficient.

“It’s problems downstream which are just as important. Social care comes into this. It’s imperative to fix the lack of social care provision in the community.”

Is National Care Service value for money?

However, the veteran Highland GP doubts whether the SNP’s proposed National Care Service is the best way to do this.

He told us: “I’m pretty anxious about the proposals. Our experience from setting out new organisations is that it’s expensive and often has marginal benefits over improving existing systems.

“I think that’d be very sad if that was the only way we could perceive it as acceptable to increase resources put into social care.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scottish politics

Dr Miles Mack warned there are no easy fixes for the NHS. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
93% say fully dual the A96 in our readers' poll
Dr Miles Mack warned there are no easy fixes for the NHS. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Douglas Ross admits Scottish Tories failed to live up to expectations in 2022
Dr Miles Mack warned there are no easy fixes for the NHS. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Humza Yousaf asked to explain himself over north-east health failures
Dr Miles Mack warned there are no easy fixes for the NHS. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Coronavirus in Scotland - here are the key demographics
Dr Miles Mack warned there are no easy fixes for the NHS. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Coronavirus in Scotland - track the spread with these charts
Tracking the vaccination rollout in Scotland
Covid vaccine in Scotland: Track the rollout progress with these charts
Dr Miles Mack warned there are no easy fixes for the NHS. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Rent freeze: Is your MSP or MP a landlord?
Dr Miles Mack warned there are no easy fixes for the NHS. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Tens of thousands of rural homes face energy costs of more than £30,000
Dr Miles Mack warned there are no easy fixes for the NHS. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Exclusive: Nicola Sturgeon urges Scots to back the arts as sector faces uncertain future
Tragic NHS errors led to seven deaths in Highlands and Islands

Most Read

1
kessock bridge incident
Kessock Bridge reopens more than six hours later following police incident
2
Dr Miles Mack warned there are no easy fixes for the NHS. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen sisters among victims of tragic New County Hotel fire in Perth
3
Dr Miles Mack warned there are no easy fixes for the NHS. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Young drink-driver who thought he’d ‘slept it off’ faces losing car dealership job
4
Dr Miles Mack warned there are no easy fixes for the NHS. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre to be sold for less than £10 million
5
Dr Miles Mack warned there are no easy fixes for the NHS. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Aberdeenshire vet suspended for ‘serious professional misconduct’ while checking father’s cattle herd
6
Dr Miles Mack warned there are no easy fixes for the NHS. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen’s Bonobo Cafe to close its doors due to dropping sales and rising costs
7
Dr Miles Mack warned there are no easy fixes for the NHS. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
‘My mum deserves to be found’: Family’s heartbreak as police search for Hazel Nairn…
8
Beach hut cafe
‘Only a single customer came one day’: Lossiemouth beach cafe operator announces closure until…
9
Dr Miles Mack warned there are no easy fixes for the NHS. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Lossiemouth caravan park owner ‘stuck’ as fees increase by more than 50% despite site…
3
10
Dr Miles Mack warned there are no easy fixes for the NHS. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Harry reveals words he said to Queen on her deathbed at Balmoral

More from Press and Journal

Dr Miles Mack warned there are no easy fixes for the NHS. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Jim Goodwin bids for permanent Graeme Shinnie Aberdeen return - and confirms other loanees…
Dr Miles Mack warned there are no easy fixes for the NHS. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Police launch probe after seal pup allegedly attacked by husky-type dogs at Newburgh
Dr Miles Mack warned there are no easy fixes for the NHS. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
59-year-old man missing from Aberdeen
Dr Miles Mack warned there are no easy fixes for the NHS. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
'Nobody should ever go to a hotel and never go home': Tributes paid to…
Dr Miles Mack warned there are no easy fixes for the NHS. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
BBC Alba to air new documentary based on Aberdeen's street art festival
Dr Miles Mack warned there are no easy fixes for the NHS. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Flying trade kicks off a new year at Thainstone
Seth Gilliam walking dead teen wolf aberdeen comic con
The Walking Dead and Teen Wolf star announced for Aberdeen Comic Con
Dr Miles Mack warned there are no easy fixes for the NHS. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Speedo Mick praises Highland hospitality for welcome after it proved too cold to camp
Dr Miles Mack warned there are no easy fixes for the NHS. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Gallery: Strong trade kicks off 2023 at Thainstone
Dr Miles Mack warned there are no easy fixes for the NHS. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
MPs warn of risk posed by Chinese North Sea investments

Editor's Picks

Most Commented